Fact Check: Why did Victor Victor Mesa leave his team? Marlins prospect disappears in the middle of the season

The tale of Miami Marlins minor leaguer Victor Victor Mesa has taken an interesting turn. After being glued to the bench since June 16th, an argument with coaches last week led to the former international prospect simply walking away from the team. Apparently, the 27-year-old Cuban is living out the dream of many who are fed up with their bosses by just disappearing.

Now, after walking away from the Miami Marlins' Triple-A team, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida by the way, Victor Victor Mesa has emerged thanks to an online post. However, he is not in Jacksonville, not even Florida, Mesa posted photos of himself celebrating his birthday in the Bahamas.

"Happy birthday to me from Bahamas !" - @victorvmesa

It's a stunning turn of events for the former top prospect that landed a massive $5.25 million signing bonus back in 2018 when he joined the Miami Marlins. Both he and his younger brother, Victor Mesa Jr., joined the Marlins in 2018, but neither has received a promotion to the MLB.

The two outfielders spent time representing Team Cuba during the 2017 World Baseball Classic before defecting from their home nation to pursue their professional baseball careers.

Victor Victor Mesa has struggled to perform in the minors since signing in 2018

Mesa has struggled throughout his time in the minors, which could have led to his decision to simply walk away from the Marlins organization. Through 13 games this season, Victor Victor Mesa has been abysmal during his time with both Double-A and Triple-A, posting a .189 batting average with a home run and five RBIs.

While Victor Victor decided to walk away from the organization, it could lead to an awkward situation for his younger brother Victor Mesa Jr., who is currently at the Double-A level. Mesa Jr. has performed better than his brother in his time in the USA, appearing in 76 games this season for Pensacola.

Now you know. "I did not know that Victor Mesa Jr. had that kind of sock in his bat."Now you know. pic.twitter.com/8VcmMIuSpk

"I did not know that Victor Mesa Jr. had that kind of sock in his bat." "Now you know." - @MLBPipeline

In those games, the 21-year-old has posted a .237 batting average with eight home runs and 44 RBIs, while also adding nine stolen bases. While he may not emerge as the next Cuban superstar like Randy Arozarena, it appears that he could eventually reach the MLB at some point.

