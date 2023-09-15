Derek Jeter, New York Yankees Hall of Famer, is best known for his spectacular run with the Bronx Bombers. He has spent most of his baseball career with the Yankees, performing well and having magnificent stats.

Derek Jeter is regarded as a beloved figure in sports history because of his poise, work ethic, and dedication to volunteerism. He left a lasting impression on the sport when he retired in 2014.

Recently, while Jeter was out & about in New York with his family, a fan confused him with the English action-thriller superstar Jason Statham. The video of the incident went viral on YouTube, with over 3K views. The video shows that the baseball marvel was getting out of the car with his wife and kids and was surrounded by the paparazzi when a fan mistakenly called him Jason Statham.

The fan said, "That's Jason Statham, is it?"

The Power Couple - Derek Jeter & Hannah Jeter

After dating for nearly three years, the MLB superstar, Derek Jeter tied the knot with American supermodel Hannah Davis in 2016. Instead of making a public announcement, the Yankees legend referred to Hannah as his fiancée in a blog post he published for his website.

Although the couple started dating in 2013, they didn't go public with their relationship until the 2015 Met Gala. The couple gently announced that they were engaged six months after making their red carpet debut.

The Yankees, star is now a father of four and is thoroughly enjoying his time being a dad. Recently, in an interview when asked about how he feels about embracing parenthood this is what he had to share:

“The center of my universe now is at home. I got four kids under six. So look, I got a lot going on too."

Jeter is one of those celebrities who has always managed to keep his personal life discreet. A father of four and married to a supermodel, he rarely makes public appearances with his family. And whenever he does, it creates a buzz all around. Given his contributions to the game, Jeter is more than just a former baseball player; he serves as an inspiration to millions of aspiring players.