Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, uploaded a picture of her sitting in the car. But, what attracted the fans was the massive diamond wedding ring on her finger. While she looked gorgeous, all fans could do was tease her for wearing a big wedding ring and click a picture with it.

Mallory took to Instagram to upload the beautiful picture of herself with her wedding ring.

Fans were stunned to see Mallory's colossal wedding band and complimented her on ther same. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:

Dansby Swanson and Mallory's relationship

Mallory and Dansby intially got to know one another through Jace Peterson, a former teammate married to Pugh's sister. The famous couple began dating in 2017, and in December 2021, they officially announced their engagement.

Mallory Pugh is a US Women's National Soccer Team member and University of Colorado alumnus. She scored against Colombia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the youngest woman to score.

Swanson bolstered his résumé for free agency with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, a Gold Glove, and his first All-Star selection in 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are among the organizations rumored to be interested in signing him.