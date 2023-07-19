American actress Vanessa Hudgens is in a happy relationship with Cole Tucker. The two got to know each other while taking an online meditation class during the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Following a year of dating, the pair became engaged. They talk about their relationship a lot. During the break from All-Star week, Vanessa posted a charming photo of herself and Cole on Instagram.

The Colorado Rockies' minor league team now includes Tucker. Because of how carefully the public and media scrutinize renowned people's private life, Vanessa and other famous people experience additional stress.

However, some fans still miss Vanessa and Zac Efron together. Even though Hudgens and Tucker are happy in their current relationship, some fans want to see her with Zac. Some fan reactions are mentioned below:

Even though some fans want Vanessa with Zac, others are truely happy for Vanessa and Cole.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's love-life

Cole Tucker, a former Pittsburgh Pirates player, and High School Musical singer Vanessa Hudgens have been dating since 2020. On February 9 2023, Vanessa Hudgens revealed their engagement in an Instagram post.

Every aspect of their engagement and wedding plans now considers the public's opinion, which raises anxiety and tension. However, Tucker is unconcerned with the details and acts calmly in response to Hudgens' change of heart. The quickest possible marriage to his fiancée is his primary objective.

According to a source for US Weekly, despite their competing schedules, they are still going strong and even strive to arrange enjoyable dates when their schedules permit. When they are apart, they frequently FaceTime and communicate.

