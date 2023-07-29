Bryson Stott's girlfriend Dru White is pregnant and ready to welcome their first child. The couple had been dating since February 2019.

Stott was raised by two sports-loving parents who participated in extracurricular activities in high school and are still active athletes. His mother, Shana, was the cheerleading coach, while his father, Derek, played quarterback for the school's football team.

Becoming a grandmother is a blessing, and Shana Stott will now have the privilege to experience it. The happy grandmother took to Twitter to upload a picture of the sonogram done by the parents and wrote:

"The secret is out! Can’t wait for this little bundle of joy!"

Fans are ecstatic after hearing the news and are overjoyed to welcome the baby as much as the family members. Let's have a look at some of the fan reactions:

Bryson Stott and Dru White's relationship

Bryson Stott and Dru White have been dating since February 2019, when Bryson was still a junior at the University of Las Vegas. They announced their romance to the world in May 2019 and commemorated their fourth anniversary this year.

Dru, 23, is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, and studied at Palo Verde High School. She works as a fitness influence on TikTok where she can be seen encouraging her fans to maintain a healthy and fit body.

The couple is also fond of travelling the world. They also share a keen interest in football, which was evident as recently traveled to the UK and were spotted cheering on Arsenal versus Crystal Palace.