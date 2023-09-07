A video on Instagram showing a woman at an Atlanta Braves game making an astonishing catch went viral. She confidently made a no-look grab, and the audience around her was even happier than she was.
Jomboy Media posted the video on Instagram with the caption:
"Divine intervention in that glove."
More people are visiting ballparks nationally due to MLB's new rules
The All-Star Game, which takes place in Seattle, officially marked the halfway point of Major League Baseball's 162-game regular season. MLB made some significant modifications to its rules this season to rekindle interest in a sport that has recently attracted fewer spectators.
Now, the numbers are trending upward: In the first half of the season, fans of 23 of the league's 30 teams increased year over year, encouraging news for a league striving to build its brand. Attendance is up nearly 9% overall.