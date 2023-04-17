Only a few short years ago, Trevor Bauer was one of the top pitchers in the entire MLB. Now hanging his head in disgrace, Bauer has decided to embark on a career overseas.

Bauer, 32, led the league in ERA during the 2020 season to win his first career Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. After entering free agency after his career-best season, there were plenty of suitors at the ready.

Eventually, the Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed, signing Bauer to a three-year deal worth $102 million. It was thought that the right-hander would duplicate his success wearing Dodgers blue.

However, following a groundbreaking sexual assault allegation, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer for 194 games. Weeks later, the Los Angeles Dodgers released him, and Trevor Bauer had no choice but to look for other options. On March 13, 2023, Bauer signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Yokohama BayStars of Japan's NPB.

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Bauer doing the “sword” in minor league Japanese games and wearing number 96 cuz it’s “69 backwards”, how does he continue to reach new levels of cringe Bauer doing the “sword” in minor league Japanese games and wearing number 96 cuz it’s “69 backwards”, how does he continue to reach new levels of cringe https://t.co/mjB9C3fRJs

"Bauer doing the 'sword'nin minor league Japanese games and wearing number 96 cuz it’s '69 backwards', how does he continue to reach new levels of cringe" - Gabe Tanaka

Trevor Bauer was on thin ice with MLB fans for his indiscretions, but upon seeing footage of him pitching for his new NPB team, their tune was even more relentless.

sofia @GERRlTCOLE @PlayoffTanaka_ whole ass adult behaving like this @PlayoffTanaka_ whole ass adult behaving like this

Eric @Medic968 @PlayoffTanaka_ The guy really is the biggest tool @PlayoffTanaka_ The guy really is the biggest tool

In addition to the sexual assault case, Trevor Bauer was never a stranger to criticism. An outspoken advocate of former US President Donald Trump, the controversy was always at arm's length for Bauer.

Bauer wearing number 96 because it represents "69 backwards" tells fans all they need to know. The former Arizona Diamondbacks first overall pick was also seen re-enacting a "sword" gesture, which may be a rather bizarre ode to the culture of his new home.

Jude @judeuth @PlayoffTanaka_ No shot that’s why he chose 96 @PlayoffTanaka_ No shot that’s why he chose 96 😭

LeBron’s Hairline @BenStillin @PlayoffTanaka_ Reason he gave to press for 96 was that he wanted that to be his average fastball speed @PlayoffTanaka_ Reason he gave to press for 96 was that he wanted that to be his average fastball speed

Finally, Trevor Bauer solicited a lot of comparisons to billionaire businessman Elon Musk. Musk, who took over Twitter earlier this year, is known for his propensity for risque comments and love of courting controversy of all kinds.

grapdna @grapdna @PlayoffTanaka_ bauer is the elon musk of sports @PlayoffTanaka_ bauer is the elon musk of sports

Trevor Bauer's MLB days may be far from over

Bauer pitched just four innings for a no-decision in his first start in Japan. Although the NPB will provide a solid and skilled environment for Bauer to pitch in, it is very likely that he will attempt to make his way back to the MLB one day. It remains to be seen whether or not his trademark antics will be forgotten by fans then.

