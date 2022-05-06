What did Trevor Bauer do to be suspended?

Trevor Bauer, currently signed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been suspended for 324 games under the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault. This suspension is the longest of its kind in the short history of the Policy.

The allegations of sexual assault originated in 2021, and resulted in the former Cy Young Award winner being placed on administrative leave, where he was ineligible to play in games. Following the announcement of the suspension, a third woman came forward with similar allegations. These most recent allegations have not been investigated by the MLB, and could result in further action from the league.

Bleacher Report reported on the suspension via a tweet.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Trevor Bauer receives 324-game suspension for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault Trevor Bauer receives 324-game suspension for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault https://t.co/QFjGDkUP0X

The suspension came down independently of the criminal investigation.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.

Bauer continues to maintain his innocence.

Trevor Bauer awaits the results of a criminal investigation

The police are investigating the allegations that have been made against the star pitcher, and that is likely where we will see the next step of this ordeal take place. If the police find enough evidence to bring criminal charges forward, the trial process will begin.

The MLB, however, has no need to wait for the results of any other investigation. It is spelled out in their agreement with the MLB Players Association that the league has full authority to hand down disciplinary actions. With a 364-game suspension, it seems unlikely that we will see the once-great pitcher take to the field in 2022. It is also unclear whether he will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers released their official statement on the suspension via Twitter, seen below.

As this deeply troubling situation continues to unfold and the appeals process begins, the future is anything but certain for the player or his team. This situation is very fluid and subject to a great many changes as we follow the appeal process and new allegations of wrongdoing.

