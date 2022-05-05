MLB Power Rankings: Top 5 AL batters who have dominated so far in the season - May 5th, 2022

Almost a month of baseball has been played, and several MLB Power Rankings have been published, from the hottest rookie to the best team in the league. Today, we take a look at the best sluggers from the American League and see how the season is playing out for each individual.

The overall performance of the batter will be the metrics on this list. A combination of home runs, base hits, runs batted in, batting averages, OPS, and at-bats will all be taken into account, so don't expect a player with eye-popping OPS but have only made a few at-bats will be included.

MLB Power Rankings: Top 5 American League Hitters

A big shoutout to both J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners and Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees, who are both having superb seasons but have just barely missed our MLB Power Rankings.

#5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Vladdy Jr. rounding the bases

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on two missions this year. The first is to finally bag the American League MVP award after falling just short last year, and the second is to lead the powerhouse Toronto Blue Jays to their first World Series appearance since the Jays' last win in 1993. He's so motivated to help his team win, he's doing acrobatics at first base.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



The Yankees strand the bases loaded in the ninth thanks to this pick from Vlad Guerrero Jr.



@Sportsnet



Vladdy did the splits 🤯The Yankees strand the bases loaded in the ninth thanks to this pick from Vlad Guerrero Jr. Vladdy did the splits 🤯The Yankees strand the bases loaded in the ninth thanks to this pick from Vlad Guerrero Jr.🎥 @Sportsnethttps://t.co/DHzwwUT3id

"Vladdy did the splits 🤯 The Yankees strand the bases loaded in the ninth thanks to this pick from Vlad Guerrero Jr. 🎥 @Sportsnet" - @ The Athletic MLB

Vladdy Jr. is not only making a case for the best batter title, he's making a statement as an MVP caliber player.

2022 Stats: 6 HR, 17 RBI, .286/.350/.527/.877, 26 H, 4 2B

#4 Ty France, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners star Ty France

Another first baseman has made his way into our MLB Power Rankings, this time in the form of the Seattle Mariners' Ty France. Despite the recent struggles of the Mariners, France have continued to produce in the batting lineup in hopes of lifting the Mariners to the postseason.

With France delivering the goods so far, the only question that lingers is whether he can steer the ship for the Mariners and end the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports.

2022 Stats: 5 HR, 21 RBI, .333/.402/.515/.917, 33 H, 3 2B

#3 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge bats for the Yankees

No MLB Power Rankings will be complete without the red-hot New York Yankees on the list. This time, it will be the team leader and All-Star Aaron Judge who will be featured. The Yankees are currently the best team in baseball, and Judge is looking like an MVP candidate early on.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via



This Blue Jays fan caught Aaron Judge's HR ball and gifted it to a young Yankees fan(via @MLB This Blue Jays fan caught Aaron Judge's HR ball and gifted it to a young Yankees fan 💙(via @MLB)https://t.co/UrjOA7byKt

"This Blue Jays fan caught Aaron Judge's HR ball and gifted it to a young Yankees fan 💙 (via @MLB)" - @ SportsCenter

With the Yankees demolishing everything in their path this season, will this be the time for the Judge-led Bombers to win their 28th world title as an organization?

2022 Stats: 9 HR, 19 RBI, .293/.356/.652/1.008, 27 H, 6 2B

#2 Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout

Coming in as the runner-up in our MLB Power Rankings is former three-time American League MVP of the Los Angeles Angels. After an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, Trout is looking more like his usual self and has contributed to the Angels' quest this season as they sit on top of the American League West standings.

The Angels have overhauled their batting order and addressed their pitching woes over the offseason. Will Trout be able to lead them into the playoffs and possibly snatch the AL MVP away from his teammate Shohei Ohtani?

2022 Stats: 6 HR, 11 RBI, .316/.447/.671/1.118, 24 H, 7 2B, 3B

#1 Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez

Topping our MLB Power Rankings is Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, who drew divided attention when he signed a $124 million extension with Cleveland. While many questioned the move as something of an undersell of his abilities, the humble star has cited the fact that he wants to play in Cleveland for the rest of his career.

Bally Sports Cleveland @BallySportsCLE HR

RBI

José Ramírez is the April A.L. Player of the Month

#ForTheLand HRRBIJosé Ramírez is the April A.L. Player of the Month 7⃣ HR2⃣8⃣ RBIJosé Ramírez is the April A.L. Player of the Month#ForTheLand https://t.co/chjI1fIY36

"7 HR, 28 RBI, José Ramírez is the April A.L. Player of the Month #ForTheLand" - @ Bally Sports Cleveland

He is doing everything humanly possible to help the Guardians reach the playoffs and attain a possible World Series comeback and has the numbers to back it up. For that, he earns gold in our MLB Power Rankings.

2022 Stats: 7 HR, 29 RBI, .318/.419/.659, 28 H, 7 2B, 3B

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt