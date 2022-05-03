“For me $100M is the same as $200M. There are things that are worth more than money” - All-Star third baseman weighs emotions over money, expresses wish to finish career with the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez recently signed a contract extension worth $124 million over five years, much to the bemusement of everyone. Everyone, including their mothers, thought that the third baseman had been hoodwinked in the deal.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal includes full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150M. BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal includes full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150M.

It was a questionable call from the three-time All-Star and Silver Slugger as to why he signed an extension worth way below his market value. He was quick, however, to clear things up and stated the reason behind his decision.

"Fidelity is very important to me. In Cleveland I have always received very good treatment. Regarding the extension, for me $100M is the same as $200M. There are things that are worth more than money. I feel very happy in this team, that's why I decided to stay." - Jose Ramirez via Hector Gomez

It's still mind-boggling that a player of Ramirez's caliber would choose to stay with an organization that has been struggling for a long time now and spend his entire career there. However, it's admirable that he's chosen the road less taken when it comes to athletes at this age. The main highway is more often clogged by big contracts, lofty clauses, and securing the future with as much dough as possible.

"I got to a point where I had to decide between the option of being traded or signing the extension. I finally decided to stay in Cleveland, even though I'm aware that my market value is greater than what they offered me. I want to finish my career in Cleveland."- Jose Ramirez via Hector Gomez

It is commendable to put the organization first and allow them to sign better talents in hopes of making it again to the World Series. There will always be naysayers and partisan reactions to these types of situations, but Jose Ramirez has decided what he wants to be a part of and what kind of organization he's affiliated with.

Jose Ramirez's Career with the Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a grand slam.

Jose Ramirez was brought into the Cleveland Guardians organization in 2009 straight out of the Dominican Republic when he signed for them and received a $50,000 signing bonus.

After almost four seasons in the minors, he was called up to the majors on September 1, 2013. Accolades soon followed the Dominican. He became a three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger awardee, part of the 2020 All-MLB Second Team, and a member of the 30-30 club in 2018 when he hit 39 homers and stole 34 bases.

With almost a near-decade of dominance in Cleveland, he has achieved a slash line of .280 with an OPS of .862, 170 homers, 560 RBIs, and 155 stolen bases. His current contract guarantees that he'll at least be able to stay until 2028. With that no-trade clause in place, it will be interesting to see what more Ramirez can do to turn the Cleveland Guardians' fortunes around.

