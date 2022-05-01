MLB Best Bets for Today | Rockies, Guardians, & A NRFI Parlay | Sunday, May 1st

MLB Best Bets for Today: Guardians looking for the sweep

Some of MLB's best pitchers will be taking the mound tonight for their respective teams. This is always great for the sports bettors, but NRFIs always lose value on days like this. Luckily, we have a solid NRFI parlay at +160 value looking us right in the face. It's Sunday, so that means sports are on earlier than normal. With MLB and NBA playoff games starting in the afternoon, there is a full day of profit oppurtunities ahead of us.

Below, you will find three of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Cleveland Guardians ML (-120) vs. the Oakland Atheltics

"Dubs in Oakland"- @ Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are attempting to complete a series sweep over the Oakland A's tonight on the road. Triston McKenzie will get the start for Cleveland, and he has pitched decently to start his season. Outside of the rough last outing, McKenzie hasn't allowed more than one earned run in either of his other two starts. The story of the season so far has been the offense for Cleveland; as they rank in the top five in many important MLB offensive categories. Oakland will trot out James Kaprielian for his first start of the season later on today. Holding a career ERA of 4.17, Kaprielian hasn't shown consistency in his ability to make effective pitches. The Guardians offense is one of the best in the MLB, so we're riding with them to produce runs tonight and lead their team to a win.

Bet #2: Colorado Rockies F5 -0.5 (-115) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

If you have been following these articles on a daily basis, then you know that we love to bet against the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds sit at an MLB worst 3-18 record, and have lost nine out of their last 10. The Colorado Rockies are looking to complete their series sweep to begin their six-game home stand. The Rockies offense has been performing extremely well as of late. They find themselves ranked at the top of the MLB in batting average; hitting an extremely respectable .261. The big mismatch for tonight's game is the pitching of Cincinnati, who send Reiver Sanmartin out to the mound. Sanmartin has had an extremely forgettable start to his season, where he has given up five or more runs in three out of four of his starts thus far.

"Cincy has the 30th ranked offense... 30th ranked pitching"- @ Mike Petriello

Given the performances of both the Cincinnati pitching staff and the Colorado offense, we're going with the home Rockies to lead after five innings.

NRFI Parlay (+160): Brewers/Cubs & Mariners/Marlins

These two games provide two of the best pitching matchups for tonight's MLB slate. For the Milwaukee Brewers, reigning Cy Young Award-winner Corbin Burnes takes the mound against Marcus Stroman for Chicago. Burnes holds a 1.75 ERA and a 0.71 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched) to start his campaign, which are both among the best in the MLB. His opponent, Marcus Stroman, hasn't seen as much success as he would like. Stroman has failed to record a win this season and has a 6.78 ERA. However, Stroman can absolutely make it through the first-inning unscathed due to the clear struggles of the Brewers offense.

The second game of this parlay is between the Seattle Mariners and the Miami Marlins. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert has had a near flawless start to the season. Gilbert has given up just one run in his first four starts, which equates to a league best 0.40 ERA. For the Marlins, Sandy Alcantara will get the start and he has had success of his own this season. Holding a 2-0 record with a 1.78 ERA, Alcantara began the season pitching extremely effectively.

Two games. Twelve quick outs. No runs. Let's ride NRFI Nation!

