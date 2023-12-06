Former Chicago Cubs player and current free agent Cody Bellinger had an impressive rebound season after a series of disappointing years. However, he had one more reason to love this year, and that was his engagement news.

Earlier in June, the former NL MVP proposed to his supermodel girlfriend, Chase Carter, who responded with a resounding yes. Soon after, the couple got engaged, and every now and then, Carter shares beautiful glimpses of their lives.

Recently, Carter shared a beautiful beach snap with her fiance, Bellinger. In the photo, the couple seems to enjoy each other's company and were spotted wearing engagement rings.

Most fans took the opportunity to congratulate the couple, while others couldn't stop praising them as a couple.

"Why am I about to cry looking at this pic," said one user.

"You two are a perfect couple," quipped another fan.

Here are the fan reactions:

Cody Bellinger dialed in at the right time

Cody Bellinger couldn't have rebounded better than in the 2023 season. With free agency looming after the end of the season, Bellinger didn't disappoint and put up far better numbers since his MVP year.

From 2020 to 2022, he averaged .203, compiling 209 hits, 41 home runs, 134 RBIs, and 142 runs scored in 295 games, prompting the Dodgers to non-tender him.

The left-handed hitter then went on to sign a one-year contract with the Cubs. Bellinger finally found his groove, hitting .307 with 153 hits, 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 95 runs scored in 130 games in 2023. He won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023. He also won the Silver Slugger award, capping off an impressive year.

He has already declined the club option for the 2024 season and will test free agency to land a better deal.

