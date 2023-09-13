On Monday, Julio Rodriguez completely amped up Seattle Mariners fans when he hit a two-run home ball in the 10th inning of a home series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. It was a clutch home run that tied the score at 5-5 and necessitated the start of another inning.

Rodriguez's father was additionally overjoyed by that home run because it made the Seattle youngster the 7th Dominican-born player to ever have a 30-30 season in the major leagues, leaving his father hyped.

“That’s my son, that’s my son!!”, that’s how Julio Rodriguez Sr. reacted to his son’s 30th home run this season, making him the 7th Dominican born player in MLB history to record a 30-30 season -- 30 homers and 30 stolen bases. - hgomez27

Rodrguez's excellent night, which included four hits in five at-bats, managed to stand out as a positive outlook of the event despite the fact that the Mariners ultimately lost the game 8-5 in extra innings.

Many Mariners fans were thrilled at Julio Rodriguez's father's gestures after his game-tying home run to reach the 30-30 club:

Julio Rodriguez's baseball career

As a 16-year-old international free agent in July 2017, Rodriguez signed with the Seattle Mariners for a $1.75 million bonus. In 2018, he made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Mariners.

In both leagues, he was more than three years younger than the typical player. He received honors as a Baseball America DSL All-Star and a DSL midseason All-Star.

More history for @jrodshow44!No. 44 is the 44th player in @MLB history to join the 30/30 club. #SeaUsRise - mariners

On April 8, 2022, Opening Day, Rodrguez made his major league debut as the starting center fielder against the Minnesota Twins. He went up against Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara in 2022 and blasted his first home run of his professional career, a three-run shot. He received two straight American League (AL) Rookie of the Month awards in May and June 2022.

The sixth Seattle Mariner rookie to be chosen for the MLB All-Star Game roster in 2022 is Rodriguez. On April 7, 2023, against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez blasted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the sixth inning. With this home run, Rodrguez set a Mariners record for the quickest player to 30 home runs (140 games).