Kike Hernandez's distinctive dance moves were displayed in the dugout during his first game back with the Dodgers. Even before he started his first at-bat, his teammates gave him a standing ovation. Just one day after being traded from the Boston Red Sox, Hernández went 2-fo-4 against the Toronto Blue Jays game on Wednesday, which the team lost 8-1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kike Hernandez have a long history. Before leaving the team after the 2020 season as a free agent, he played for them for six seasons. During his time with the franchise, he played with third baseman Justin Turner and contributed to the Dodgers' 2020 World Series win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Kike Hernandez celebrated his comeback, fans reacted to his amusing dugout dance antics. The following lists a few of the responses:

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Kike Hernandez's MLB career stats

Enrique José Hernández González, a.k.a Kike, is a professional baseball utility player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He formerly played for the Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins and Houston Astros.

The Astros selected Hernández in the sixth round of the MLB draft in 2009, and his first promotion to the major leagues came in 2014. Although he has spent the most time at second base and the outfield, he has played every position in the majors except catcher. Hernández earned Fielding Bible Awards in 2020 and 2021.

In exchange for Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman, the Red Sox traded Hernández to the Dodgers on July 25. Hernández returned with the number 8, as the Dodgers had retired his old number 14 in honor of Gil Hodges during his absence.