Fernando Tatis Jr., a right fielder for the San Diego Padres and a dedicated sneakerhead, is breaking the internet with his cleats. Tatis, who missed all of the previous season due to injury, has returned to the field and has been spotted flaunting his Jarritos Jordans sneakers during matches.

Tatis missed all of the previous season due to injury. He is experiencing one of his worst seasons after missing the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 due to suspension. He is still doing admirably in comparison to the rest of the league, but not in accordance with his lofty expectations.

Tatis Jr. has recently been under heavy fire for his choice of sneakers. Fans want him to pay more attention to his game than to his sneakers.

Fernando Tatis Jr.- history and background

Tatis Jr. was born in the Dominican Republic's San Pedro de Macoris. His father, former professional player Fernando Tatis Sr., was in his third season of play with the Cardinals at the time.

Due to his father, Tatis Jr. spent a lot of time in major league clubhouses. He was incredibly active and had a lifelong passion for baseball. Robinson Cano, a second baseman in professional baseball who has played for the Yankees, Mets, and Mariners, was a frequent practice partner for him.

According to rankings from MLB Pipeline, ESPN, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus, he was among the top three baseball prospects in 2019. Tatis took part in a four-game grand slam stretch for the San Diego Padres in August of 2020.

Tatis, who was at the time the third-richest player in MLB history, agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract deal with the Padres prior to the 2021 campaign.