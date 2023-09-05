Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. with the San Diego Padres is well known for his affinity for sneakers. The MLB All-Star frequently makes a statement with his choice of footwear. Tatis, who was out for all of the previous season, is back on the field and has been observed sporting several pairs of sneakers while playing.

This season, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been seen wearing 13 different variations of custom cleats.

Last night, @fernando_tatis21 paid tribute to his dad with these custom Nike cleats featuring @stltoday news clippings from the night his dad hit two grand slams in one inning while playing for the Cardinals in 1999. 🔥 - cardinals

It appears that Tatis Jr.'s supporters are not very pleased with the players' efforts. They have shown their dissatisfaction by making comments on the most recent picture put out on Twitter by MLB Life.

Tatis Jr. wearing "Off-White" Jordan cleats goes way too hard - MLBLife

One user commented :

"Tatis losing to the Phillies goes harder"

While the other said:

"Maybe play better instead of worrying about your stupid shoes"

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s baseball performance in 2023

Tatis was left off the National League roster, at least in part as a measure of additional retribution for his prior usage of performance-enhancing drugs, according to his teammates.

Tatis missed the first 20 games of 2023 before making his season debut on April 20. Tatis was given an 80-game suspension in August of last year.

With the #Padres deep postseason run Fernando Tatis Jr. will now miss just 20 games of the 2023 #MLB season (April 20th). Tatis missed 48 regular season games in 2022, plus the Padres 12 postseason games, leaving him with 20 more to serve out his 80 game suspension. - spotrac

Tatis has had a strong first half of the season despite missing the opening few weeks. He hit .280/.341/.526 in 64 games, with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases. In 33 at-bats with the Padres' Triple-A team El Paso Chihuahuas in 2023, Tatis had 17 hits and 15 RBIs, including a game with three home runs and eight RBIs on April 13, 2023.