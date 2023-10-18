Fans have their say as Creed streams go up by 175% following Texas Rangers' impressive playoff run: "I was 25% of those streams"

This past July, rock band Creed reunited after an eleven-year hiatus. Little did the post-grunge quartet know that they would witness a surge in popularity mere months later

Ahead of his start in Game 2 of the ALDS, Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney disclosed that he and his teammates had been listening to the band. Formed in 1994 in Florida, Creed has sold over 53 million records and is considered an iconic part of the alt rock scene in the 1990s and 2000s.

"Creed streams increased 175% on Spotify the day after the Rangers beat the Orioles to advance to the ALCS (via @FOX4)" - MLB Life

Since Heaney revealed the bands popularity in the Texas Rangers locker room, the band has witnessed a marked increase in popularity. After the Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS, reports indicate that the band received a 175% increase in streams on Spotify. Fans, predictably, are loving the news.

With a 7-0 record, the Texas Rangers are still undefeated in the 2023 postseason. After besting the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in consecutive games, the Rangers are bringing a 2-0 series lead back to Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Rangers fans have echoed their team's newfound love of Creed. During Game 3 against the Orioles, a cacophonous roar of some of the group's most popular songs could be heard throughout the stadium. Players like Corey Seager and Evan Carter, who is younger than the group itself, have also come out and said how much they appreciate the music.

Postseason anthems are nothing new for MLB teams. Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies popularized the song "Dancing on My Own" by English songwriter Callum Scott. Scott reached over 1 billion listens, driven in large part by the Phillies giving it a rather large and significant platform.

Creed could be the soundtrack to the Rangers' first-ever World Series win

While the Rangers' playoff run is far from over, things are looking very good indeed from their perspective. With Max Scherzer expected to make his first start in over a month for Game 3 of the ALCS, fans certainly have reason to sing.

As for the group itself, they have known to support baseball teams, with lead singer Scott Stapp composing a song for the 2010 Florida Marlins. Whether or not the surge will convert Stapp and his bandmates to Rangers fans remains to be seen, but they certainly owe the team some gratitude.