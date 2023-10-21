Things got heated in Game 5 between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Houston reliever Bryan Abreu plunked Adolis Garcia, who homered earlier in the ballgame, and the slugger took exception to the hit-by-pitch.

Garcia had words for Martin Maldonado after he was hit. It led to the benches being cleared, and manager Dusty Baker and Abreu were both ejected. Garcia was also tossed for his role in the scuffle.

It was only a matter of time before the blood started to boil between these two teams. Both are ultra-competitive and do not want to see their seasons end in the ALCS.

The ejection sparked life back into the Astros dugout, as shortly after, Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead three-run home run to put Houston back on top. They would hold that lead and take Game 5, putting them up 3-2 in the series.

"Those cheaters are so petty lmao" one fan posted.

"Astros can't handle losing in playoffs so they do this. Sad" another fan posted.

Texas Rangers fans wasted no time calling out the Houston Astros. They do not like seeing their guy thrown at, whether intentionally or not.

Given how this game ended, seeing more bad blood between these two teams would not be surprising. With the Rangers' backs against the wall, they will do all they can not to be eliminated on Sunday.

Astros take all three games in Texas against the Rangers

This series has been a wild one. There has not been any home-field advantage, as the home teams have lost every game in the ALCS. Texas took the first two in Houston, and Houston took the last three games in Texas.

The series now moves back to Minute Maid Park, and if things stay how they have been, Texas has a good chance at winning the last two. Both teams will have a day off on Saturday before Game 6 on Sunday.

However, at the time of writing, ESPN gives Houston a 55.1% chance to win Game 6. Neither side has picked starting pitchers for that game, as that will likely come on Saturday.

Texas must dig deep to make their way to the World Series. Houston's core players like Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and Jose Abreu have been excellent as of late.

The Texas offense must score in bunches to stave off this red-hot Houston squad in Game 6.