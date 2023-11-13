Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider had a lovely guest list for his dream dinner. When asked if he could invite three guests for his dream dinner, Strider had a lovely answer.

While most of other players wanted to invite Derek Jeter, Strider wanted to invite Captain Rex from Star Wars as he's a big fan of his along with Miles Davis and Larry David.

Fans got excited with Strider's answer and posted comments on the video with one writing:

"A man of culture" while other commenting: "Needs to do a podcast during the off-season."

"I respect Strider for that Rex answer" "Spender strider is a legend for saying captain Rex"

"Captain Rex is such a Spencer strider answer" "Strider saying Captain Rex and Larry David is legendary"

Fan reactions.

"Spencer stider such a nerd" "Dead or Alive," Captain Rex."

"Huge Strider W" "for the republic!"

Strider was drafted by the Atlanta Braves into the Major League Baseball on October 1, 2021. He was named an MLB All-Star in 2023. In addition, he leads the MLB in both wins and strikeouts in 2023. He is among the Atlanta Braves team's most promising players.

He has already begun to demonstrate his ability on the field with 483 strikeouts in 320.2 innings pitched during the regular season and four strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched during the postseason thus far.

How much is Spencer Strider getting paid?

Spencer Strider is reportedly being paid a base pay of $1,000,000 in addition to a $1,000,000 total salary. This is because he signed a six-year, $75 million contract deal with the Atlanta Braves on October 10, 2022, which also included a 2029 club option. In 2030, he will start enjoying unlimited free agency.

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

Spencer Strider's contracts started in 2020 when he inked a $451,800 signing bonus with the Atlanta Braves. His contract was purchased by the team on October 1, 2021. On March 1, 2022, he next inked a $710,000 one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves.