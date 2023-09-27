Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves has not only emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball but one of the upcoming fan favorites across the MLB. However, in a recent on-field interview, the potential National League Cy Young Award winner was asked to give a hot sports take. Strider's take was that "Absolutely there should be no fans".

"Spencer Strider says he prefers no fans at sporting events like we had in 2020 (via mlb.fits / IG)" - @JomboyMedia

While it's unclear if the Atlanta Braves strikeout artist was serious or not, however, it would be unsurprising if the take were to drum up some controversy among baseball supporters. Spencer Strider explained that having fans in the stadium makes the whole thing too loud and that they weren't necessary.

During his hot sports take, the young Braves starter said he preferred the games as they were during the 2020 season when the stadiums were empty. He expanded on his statement, saying that fans are fine attending the game, however, he did say that there should no longer be lower bowl seats.

Strider described that fans seated in the upper decks and in the outfield would be fine, however, there is no need for them to be next to the dugout. "We know you're watching," Strider continued.

"Spencer Strider is an arrogant jerk, who deserves to be heckled. PLEASE give us Phillies - Braves postseason series. Straight up villain." - @jonjohnsonwip

As expected, this quote and hot take did not go over well with numerous fans, with some going as far as to call him an arrogant jerk. It's unclear if he was serious when he gave this take, but as is the case with social media, some fans are quick to pounce on celebrities.

Spencer Strider could secure the first Cy Young Award of his young career

Love him or hate him, Strider has unquestionably been one of the top pitchers in the league this season. The 24-year-old Atlanta Braves starter has been electric for the World Series favorites, with many believing that he could walk away with the National League Cy Young Award.

Through 181.2 innings this season, the 24-year-old has posted an impressive 19-5 record with a 3.81 ERA and a league-leading 274 strikeouts. While he has enjoyed an incredible season, he will face stiff competition from the likes of Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres, Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs, and Kodai Senga of the New York Mets.