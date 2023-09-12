Derek Jeter of the Yankees was one of the local heroes that the devastated residents of New York turned to in the wake of the tragic 9/11 attacks in 2001.

At the time, the young shortstop was one of the hottest names in the game. In addition to hitting an even .300 to win the 1996 Rookie of the Year Award, Jeter had played a massive role in his team winning three straight World Series between 1998 and 2000.

On September 11, 2023, the 22nd anniversary of the horrific events in New York, Jeter made a post on X. In the picture, he paid tribute to the NYPD, Fire Department, and all the citizens who saw their lives change forever that day.

"Remembering and honoring those we lost 22 years ago today, our heroic first responders and their families. Never forget." - Derek Jeter

On account of the attacks, the 2001 MLB regular season was postponed. As such, the 2001 World Series, which featured Jeter's Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks, was pushed back to November.

In the early hours of November 1, 2001, Derek Jeter hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the tenth to win Game 4 of the series for the New York Yankees. He thus earned the name "Mr. November", a name that carried significant connection to the raw emotional state of the city at that time.

Additionally, former President George W. Bush recalled a meeting with Jeter in the bowels of Yankee Stadium ahead of Game 3. With the 43rd President set to throw out the first pitch, he met Jeter in the bowels of Yankee Stadium before the big appearance. In a tongue-and-cheek jab, Derek Jeter told Bush to throw from the mound "or else you'll get booed". Following Jeter's words to the letter, Bush threw a strike from the rubber, resulting in a cacaphony of cheers from the stands.

Derek Jeter will always be remembered as a light during New York's darkest hour

Anyone who was lucky enough to be in attendance during the 2001 World Series can easily recall the palpable emotions present. Although the Yankees would eventually lose the series, Derek Jeter will always be considered someone who stepped up during a very dark time. The next time the Yankees won the World Series came in 2009, when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. However, it is not likely that any other World Series involving the Yankees will ever be as momentous as it was in 2001.