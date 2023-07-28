Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, collaborated with Gatorade for an advertising project. She held the Gatorade bottle in her hands and posed for the product. However, the collaboration has made her the butt end of jokes online.

Since 2016, Littleton, Colorado native Mallory Pugh has played a significant role for the US Women's National Team. She scored against Colombia in the group stages of the Olympics that same year, becoming the USWNT's youngest player to do so.

The official page of Gatorade took to Instagram to upload the post in collaboration with Pugh, writing in the caption:

"Gx collabs designed by @malpugh to inspire you to follow your own path".

Fans mocked Pugh for appearing thoughtful in a Gatorade commercial. Some of the reactions are given below.

Mallory was one of the key USWNT players to miss the ongoing World Cup in Australia and New Zealand due to an injury. Her estimated recovery time is 12 months.

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh's relationship

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh's beautiful relationship go beyond athletics. Jace Peterson, a former teammate of the Atlanta Braves who also happens to be married to Brianna, Mallory's sister, introduced the two.

They were unaware that their fortuitous meeting would result in a beautiful love story. Over the course of four years, Dansby and Mallory's relationship grew closer. Swanson thought it was the ideal time to advance their relationship in 2021 as he basked in the success of the Atlanta Braves' World Series victory.

The athletic couple boldly announced their engagement, reiterating their unwavering devotion to one another as they were struck with great pleasure and anticipation. Dansby and Mallory exchanged meaningful vows in December 2022 in front of their loved ones, embracing the wonderful adventure of marriage.

The picturesque Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, served as an exquisite setting for their enchanted wedding ceremony. After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds left on a tropical honeymoon to enjoy their blissful new marriage.