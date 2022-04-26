Fantasy Baseball 2022: Top 5 sleeper hitters to look out for in week 4

Only the truest of baseball fans play fantasy baseball. Managing your lineup for over 150 days through a series of roster decisions can be exhausting. Picking up the right player at the right time can be the difference between the playoffs and an early offseason.

Here are the top 5 sleeper hitters to look out for in week 4

5. Ji-Man Choi

After spending a year each with the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, Choi seems to have cracked the code with Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old first baseman out of South Korea has been crushing opposing pitchers with a .500 on base percentage and a 1.122 OPS. The only thing that will get in Choi's way of being a fantasy stud is his own roster. The Rays seem content maximizing Choi's productivity via a platoon set up, so regular at-bats may be difficult to come by. However, if Choi is in the lineup, he's likely going to get his fair share of hits. Can he stay this efficient?

4. Andrew McCutchen

The former NL MVP hasn't gotten off to a great start with the Milwaukee Brewers which should mean that he will be easy to acquire. This would be the week to do it. Cutch crushed left-handed pitching last year to the tune of 22 extra base hits in 164 at-bats. He had a .622 slugging percentage in 2021 against southpaws. The Brew Crew is set to face three left-handers, this week making Cutch a great "buy-low" opportunity.

3. Alec Bohm

The Philadelphia Phillies third baseman seemed to get his head on straight after making three errors against the New York Mets two weeks ago. After a road trip to Colorado, Bohm has been an absolute dynamo. He is hitting for high exit velocity and playing with an almost non-existent strikeout rate. Expect the confidence boost from Coors Field to carry positive momentum as the Phillies rematch the Rockies to kick off the week.

2. Alejandro Kirk

Finding offensive production in fantasy baseball from the catcher position is an arduous task. Toronto Blue Jays backstop Alejandro Kirk doesn't have the flashy numbers that bring home fantasy titles. However, his ability to avoid strikeouts and make consistent contact are valuable to a fantasy roster that needs a boost in production behind the plate. Kirk is a low-cost, steady presence in the catching spot that will help you get reliable daily production out of your lineup.

1.Joc Pederson

Pederson helped many teams win their fantasy titles last year. His late-season surge with the Atlanta Braves showed that the outfielder was still capable of delivering quality performances on the diamond.

Now a San Francisco Giant, Pederson has slugged five home runs this year, and the team is slated to only face one left-hander this week. This means that Pederson will likely get a high number of at-bats. He will have more opportunities to continue his hot start to the 2022 MLB season.

