Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 clutch last-minute replacements for injured stars like Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil

As Opening Day rapidly approaches, so does the fantasy baseball season. Fantasy managers have been prepping as much as possible this offseason in the hopes of gaining an edge over their opponents.

Unfortunatelty for leagues that have drafted early this season, there have already been a number of significant injuries that could have significant impacts on rosters. Fantasy baseball can be both exciting and frustrating given the risk of injuries, especially when it comes to pitching.

We have already seen the likes of Gerrit Cole ruled out for the season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, as well as Luis Gil and Royce Lewis slated to miss significant time. Fantasy baseball managers that have already drafted will need to find replacements for some of these stars if they hope to contend in 2025.

Here's a closer look a 5 last-minute injury replacements in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Marcus Stroman

Speaking of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, taking one of their actual replacements could pay dividends. The New York Yankees are going to be strong this season and picking up a veteran like Marcus Stroman could help fantasy baseball managers in a number of categories. While he has never been a strikeout artist, he should be able to pick up plenty of wins along the way.

#2 - Nestor Cortes

From a current Yankees pitcher to a former one, Nestor Cortes could be an interesting addition either later in drafts or off of the waiver wire. Cortes has not exactly been lights out in Spring Training, the new Milwaukee Brewers southpaw could be a cheap source of strikeouts later on in drafts.

#3 - Dustin May

The final pitcher on this list is Dustin May. The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a powerhouse yet again this season and getting any part of that roster is never a bad idea in fantasy. Dustin May has shown flashes of brilliance in the past and if he can stay healthy, he could be a bargain with extreme upside this season to replace any injured star.

#4 - Kristian Campbell

One of the most intriguing young players to watch this season is Kristian Campbell. The Boston Red Sox's top prospect, Campbell will be included on the team's Opening Day roster, opening the door for him to become one of the hottest rookies in fantasy baseball this season. Campbell has been a five-toll stud in the minors, so if he can carry that to MLB, he could be a league-winner in drafts.

#5 - Michael Toglia

His name is Michael Toglia and he hits dingers! The Colorado Rockies first baseman comes with plenty of flaws and limitations, especially when it comes to strikeouts. That being said, if he can remain healthy, he should be able to clear 30 home runs, making him a cheap source of home runs in fantasy leagues.

