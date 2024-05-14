  • home icon
  • Fantasy Baseball: 3 outfield replacements for Jung Hoo Lee after San Francisco Giants star hits 10-day IL

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified May 14, 2024 01:23 GMT
Brent Rooker and Eddie Rosario are two potential fantasy baseball replacements for Jung Hoo Lee
The San Francisco Giants cannot escape the injury bug as Jung Hoo Lee is the latest player to be placed on the injured list. The 25-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder on Sunday after crashing into the outfield wall against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Jung Hoo Lee exited today's game after appearing to injure himself on a collision with the center field wall" - @NBCSGiants

It's an unfortunate update for the South Korean rookie, as well as the San Francisco Giants as Jung Hoo Lee becomes the latest outfielder to hit the IL. He now joins the likes of Jorge Soler, Austin Slater, and Michael Conforto on the shelf. His placement on the IL is also a blow to fantasy baseball managers who were relying on Jung Hoo Lee this season.

So far this season, Lee has posted a .262 batting average with 15 runs scored, 8 RBIs, and a pair of home runs. Now, fantasy baseball managers will need to scope the waiver wire in an attempt to replace Lee.

Here's a closer look at 3 outfield replacements for Jung Hoo Lee on fantasy baseball rosters

#1 - Connor Joe

Connor Joe has been enjoying a productive season for the surprising Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran outfielder has been a solid producer across a number of categories, posting a .292 batting average with 22 runs scored, 5 home runs, and 20 RBIs. He is only owned in 31.8% of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues, which should make him available in the majority of leagues.

"This is a Connor Joe fan account." - @Pirates

#2 - Brent Rooker

Speaking of surprise teams, the Oakland Athletics have been better than nearly everyone projected. One of the reasons for that success has been Brent Rooker. The veteran outfielder has been spectacular, posting a .292 batting average with 20 runs scored, 10 home runs, and 27 RBIs. He is a must-add player at this point.

#3 - Eddie Rosario

Eddie Rosario is a name that many fantasy baseball managers are familiar with. The former NLCS MVP has been a bit of an afterthought in recent years but has been enjoying a bounceback season with the Washington Nationals.

"Marcus Semien: .419/.441/.645, 2 HR, 7 RBI. Eddie Rosario: .467/.600/1.133, 3 HR, 5 RBI. Your @Chevrolet AL and NL Players of the Week!" - @MLB

While Rosario owns a dismal .174 batting average, he has been red-hot lately, winning the National League Player of the Week Award. For managers looking to replace Jung Hoo Lee, riding Rosario's hot streak is not a bad option.

