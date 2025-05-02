Fantasy Baseball: 3 replacements for Jazz Chisholm Jr. for your team after Yankees second baseman hits 10-day IL

On Friday, the New York Yankees announced that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL with a high-grade oblique strain. Unfortunately for the dynamic infielder, the Yankees, and fantasy baseball managers who have relied on his contributions on the field.

Although there is no clear timeline for Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s return to the lineup, initial reports have him missing at least 4-6 weeks. This is means that fantasy baseball managers will need to find a replacement for the 27-year-old, which might be easier said than done. While he has had an inconsistent season so far, Jazz's ability to contribute in every category makes him a fantasy darling.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential replacements for Jazz Chisholm Jr. in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Jorge Polanco

It might be too late to add Jorge Polanco in fantasy baseball leagues, however, if he happens to still be available on the waiver wire, he has become a must-add player. The veteran infielder has been simply tremendous for the Seattle Mariners, posting a dazzling .384 batting average with 9 home runs, 25 RBI, and a 1.226 OPS.

Polanco is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, however, he looks like he has rediscovered his All-Star form and could be a league-winning talent if he can remain healthy. Add he everywhere you can.

#2 - Gavin Lux

Gavin Lux might be a polarizing name in fantast baseball leagues, however desperates times call for desperate measures. The infielder has looked like a new player since moving to the Cincinnati Reds this offseason, something that could benefit fantasy managers who look beyond his previous struggles. Lux might be limited in terms of home run power but he has plenty to add in other categories.

#3 - Royce Lewis

Some fantasy managers might be reluctant to pick up an injury prone player to replace the injured Jazz Chisholm Jr., however there is one star who might be worth the risk. Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis is expected to return from the IL next week and has all of the tools to be a five-tool contributor for fantasy teams.

Like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Lewis has struggled with injuries throughout his career but when he is healthy, he is a game-changing player. While banking on Royce Lewis might be risky, it certainly comes with plenty of rewards, especially given his importance to the Minnesota Twins lineup.

