Fantasy Baseball 5 injury stash candidates to target in leagues featuring Lane Thomas and Royce Lewis

The fantasy baseball is rolling along with a number of excellent performances helping managers get a leg up on their opponents. That being said, the season has already seen a number of notable stars hit the IL with various injuries, complicating matters for those who paid up on players only to see them miss games.

While no one wants to see a player get injured, it does open an opportunity for fantasy baseball managers to acquire or pick up these players and stash them on their respective IL. This players might not see action any time soon, however, they could make a significant difference once they are activated.

Here's a closer look at 5 injured players worth stashing in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Royce Lewis

There is a chance that Royce Lewis is one of the most talented players in Major League Baseball, unfortunately for the Minnesota Twins infielder, he can't seem to shake the injury bug. Lewis has yet to appear in a game so far this season after sustaining a hamstring injury, however, he has slowly be ramping up his running and could soon head out on a rehab assignment.

#2 - Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is one of the most powerful hitters in baseball history, however, he has also missed the entire season so far. While fantasy baseball managers might be tired of Stanton's injury risk, he can be an incredible source of home runs when is locked in.

#3 - Lance McCullers Jr.

Speaking of players that fantasy baseball managers might be getting tired of, Lance McCullers Jr. could return to the Houston Astros at some point in May. The veteran pitcher has not thrown in MLB since 2022 and will undoubtedly have some rust if and when he returns this season. McCullers Jr. is an All-Star talent when he is right and if he can find his form, he could be a massive addition to rosters.

#4 - Lane Thomas

It has been a disappointing season to say the least for Lane Thomas. Not only has the veteran outfielder struggled at the plate but he was placed on the IL on Tuesday with a right wrist bone bruise. Thomas might leave much to be desired right now, however, he has been a solid home run and stolen base contributor throughout his career.

#5 - Ha-seong Kim

Another player who has yet to make his 2025 debut is Ha-seong Kim. The long-time member of the San Diego Padres signed with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason and is slowly working his way back to the lineup after offseason shoulder surgery. Kim is worth stashing on the IL, especially in deeper leagues, given his abilty to get on base and rack up steals.

