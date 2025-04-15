Fantasy Baseball: 5 intriguing replacements for Justin Steele as Cubs ace ruled out for remainder of 2025

April has been a difficult month for fantasy baseball managers, as several significant players have been sidelined with various injuries. In one of the most devastating blows of the year so far, the Chicago Cubs announced that their ace, Justin Steele, will miss the remainder of 2025 after sustaining a significant elbow injury.

Ad

The 29-year-old has been a steady force for the Chicago Cubs in recent seasons, earning an All-Star selection in 2023. Unfortunately for both Justin Steele and the fantasy baseball managers who drafted him, the superstar's 2025 campaign is over before it ever really started.

Now, managers will need to do their best to replace Steele on their rosters by scouring the waiver wire or even through a trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a closer look at 5 intriguing replacements for Justin Steele in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Hayden Wesneski

Ad

Trending

Hayden Wesneski has been an underrated gem for the Houston Astros after acquiring him the the Kyle Tucker blockbuster deal this offseason. The 27-year-old looks impressive early this season for his new club, and even though he has struggled to keep runs off the board, he has thrown at least 6.0 innings in two of his starts. He has also only issued 3 walks over 18.0 innings of work.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Jose Soriano

Jose Soriano might not be the sexiest name among fantasy baseball managers, however, he has been solid so far this year for the Los Angeles Angels. While he might be more of a glorified streaming option than a long-term replacement, he could provide Steele owners with some quality innings in the short term.

#3 - Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen has been sharp for the Tampa Bay Rays this season and is an intriguing fit for Justin Steele managers looking for a replacement who could be an option for the remainder of the year. The veteran starter has yet to throw over 5.0 innings this season, which could limit him in leagues that count quality starts. He has only surrendered a single run over 15.0 innings.

Ad

#4 - Taijuan Walker

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, so getting any part of the roster is never a bad idea in fantasy baseball leagues. Enter Taijuan Walker, who has been a strong option for the Phils so far despite his roller coaster career.

Walker can be a frustrating pitcher to own at times, given his inconsistencies. However, when he is locked in, he can be a game-changer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - Matthew Boyd

If you are going to replace Justin Steele, why not look to one of his own teammates? Even though Matthew Boyd was already a member of the Chicago Cubs' rotation, his role is only more solidified with Steele's injury.

The veteran has been solid so far for the Cubs, posting a 1.59 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 17.0 innings of work. He could be worth a shot for fantasy baseball managers right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More