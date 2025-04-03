Fantasy Baseball: 5 players to sell-high on after red-hot starts to the season ft. Cedric Mullins and Nathan Eovaldi

We are now in the second week of the 2025 MLB fantasy baseball season and there has already been plenty of interesting storylines and performances. Some of the most electric performances early this season have come from a variety of sources, including some players who many not have even been selected in fantasy drafts.

There are a number of different ways that fantasy baseball managers can improve their rosters. One of these strategies can be by trading away a red-hot player who could be at the peak of their trade value in order to bolster an area or of weaknees, or land an underperforming star.

Here's a closer look at 5 players that that fantasy baseball managers can sell-high on after hot starts to 2025

#1 - Cedric Mullins

Cedric Mullins has been a revelation for the Baltimore Orioles early this season, as well as fantasy baseball managers who drafted him late or added him from the waiver wire. In 26 at-bats, Mullins has racked up 3 home runs, 11 RBI, and a pair of stolen bases, while also posting a .308 average.

So why move him? Well Mullins has not exactly be a major force across all fantasy categories throughout his career. While he has been a steady contributor in stolen bases, he has been inconsistent elsewhere making him a prime sell-high candidate right now.

#2 - Anthony Volpe

Can you really trade the next Derek Jeter? Yes you can. Anthony Volpe has been a shocking source of power for the New York Yankees this season, perhaps because of his use of a torpedo bat. Volpe is a popular name among fantasy baseball managers, as well as hits in the potent Yankees lineup, however, given the depth of the shortstop position, managers could flip him for a valuable position of need.

#3 - Andres Gimenez

The Toronto Blue Jays have surprised a few fans so far this season, sitting atop the AL East with a 5-2 record. One of the major contributors to that success has been Andres Gimenez, who has already curshed 3 homers for his new club. Last season, Gimenez only managed to hit 9 home runs over 152 games, while he could clear that number, it might not be by much. Flipping him now could be ideal.

#4 - Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi is currently performing like one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting a 1.20 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 15.0 innings of work. The problem? Nathan Eovaldi is not one of the best pitchers in baseball. While Eovaldi has always been a reliable arm, there is a chance that fantasy baseball managers could flip him for a player with higher upside while he is red-hot.

#5 - Kyle Freeland

It may be tough to find a suitor for Kyle Freeland given his MLB track record, however, the veteran starter has been awesome early in the year. The 31-year-old has a 2.13 ERA over his two starts, however this is dramatically better than his career numbers. It might be worthwhile to flip Freeland as soon as possible. Again, it might be easier said than done.

