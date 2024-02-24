Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated second basemen to target this upcoming season

The second base position is arguably as deep as it has been in years, yet managers will need to target sleepers late in fantasy baseball drafts. Thanks to the likes of Mookie Betts, Marcus Semien, and Ozzie Albies, second base has more top-end talent than it had in the past.

However, these superstar second basemen come with a significant price tag in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. This is one of the reasons why finding sleepers at the second base position will be a key strategy this season. From bounce-back candidates to post-hype sleepers, there are a number of players that managers can consider late in drafts.

Here's a look at five second-base sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Gavin Lux

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be one of the strongest teams this upcoming seasons, which will lead many fantasy managers to draft as much of the roster as possible. Stars such as Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman should find themselves drafted early this year, however, there are a number of players who will fall later as the rounds progress.

"Even as the Dodger's have built a near All-Star level lineup they've kept a spot in the order for Gavin Lux. See why this once heralded prospect is my top post-hype sleeper in 2024. Definite top 150 potential.

Although Mookie Betts is set to be the team's full-time second baseman this season, Gavin Lux will likely find himself playing a number of different positions. The fact that he could find himself in an everyday role, Lux could be a true value later in drafts this year.

#2 - Zack Gelof

It may be difficult to draft any player on the Oakland Athletics, yet Zack Gelof should be at the top of the list. In a brief stint in the majors last season, Gelof showcased his 30/30 potential, hitting 14 home runs and adding 14 stolen bases in only 69 games. With a full season of at-bats, Gelof could provide fantasy managers with upside in several categories, making him one of the most intriguing second base sleepers

#3 - Jorge Polanco

Injuries limited Jorge Polanco to only 80 games last season, however, he remained an effective fantasy player. In those 80 games, Polanco posted a .255 batting average with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs.

"Jorge Polanco….it is very nice to see you in Seattle Mariner gear"

This offseason he was traded to the Seattle Mariners, which could lead to an increase in Polanco's counting stats if he can remain on the field. Playing in a lineup that features Julio Rodriguez could only benefit the veteran infielder.

#4 - Edouard Julien

Speaking of Jorge Polanco's trade, Edouard Julien may be another player to benefit from the move. With Polanco no longer on the Minnesota Twins roster, the 24-year-old Julien could see an increase in at-bats, which should lead to an increase in production.

In 109 games last season, Edouard Julien posted an impressive .263 batting average with 16 home runs and 37 RBIs. Entering the second season of his MLB career, Julien could continue to develop into a star with the Twins. Look for Julien later in drafts as one of the most intriguing sleepers this upcoming season.

#5 - Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe may be one of the most frustrating second basemen in the MLB fantasy baseball, which could help managers who snag him late in drafts. Injuries have allowed the Tampa Bay Rays slugger to clear 100 games in a season only twice. However, when he is healthy, he is a steady source of home runs for fantasy managers.

