Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated relief pitchers to target this upcoming season ft. Jeff Hoffman and Ryan Pressly

Who doesn't love a good fantasy baseball sleeper? Fantasy managers are always on the hunt for the next hidden gem that they can find later in drafts and who could provide them significant value for the upcoming season. It is not always easy to find which players are being underrated by fellow teams in one's league, however one of these players can be the difference between winning and losing.

While there are valuable fantasy baseball sleepers that will emerge at every postion, when it comes to relief pitchers, there a number of valuable players who can fall through the cracks. Depending on the scoring of your league, finding saves later in drafts can be incredibly useful, especially if you're not chasing the top stars such as Emmanuel Clase.

Here's a closer look at 5 potential fantasy baseball sleepers at the reliever postion in 2025

#1 - Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman was one of the top relief pitchers on the free agent market this offseason, however, after failing a physicals with both the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves he eventually joined the Toronto Blue Jays. The failed physicals might benefit managers as Hoffman could be one of the most valuable fantasy baseball sleepers this season.

Following the departure of Jordan Romano, Jeff Hoffman is the clear favorite to save games for the Blue Jays this season and with an average draft position of 213, he could be a true bargain on draft day.

#2 - A.J. Puk

The Arizona Diamondbacks might be one of the strongest teams in the National League this season, however, they have yet to commit to their full-time closer. The club have a few options they can turn to in save situations, including Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk. Both players are vying for the position, however, Puk's experience could give him the upperhand. He could be a cheap source of saves.

#3 - Ryan Pressly

Ryan Pressly has enjoyed a strong MLB career, however he may have fallen off fantasy radars after pitching ahead of Josh Hader with the Houston Astros. Like Puk, Pressly could emerge as the go-to option for saves with the Chicago Cubs. While Porter Hodge was impressive last season, Pressly could be a sneaky effective fantasy baseball sleeper this year.

#4 - Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman is one of the best closers in MLB history and has a chance to build on his all-time saves numbers this year with the Boston Red Sox. Like most fantasy baseball sleeper relievers, these uncertain depth charts could allow managers to add an afforable source of saves and strikeouts late in drafts.

#5 - Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen will likely find himself inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame when all is said and done. While he may no longer be the pitcher he once was, he could be effective this year for the Los Angeles Angels.

Jansen was solid for the Red Sox last season, posting a 3.29 ERA with 27 saves in the process. He may no longer a force on the mound but his 243 average draft position according to CBS might be too good to pass up on later in drafts.

