Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated shortstops to target this upcoming season ft. Carlos Correa and Luisangel Acuna

There are a number of intriguing fantasy baseball sleepers this season when it comes to the shortstop position. In one of the deepest positions in baseball, fantasy managers could afford to wait a little bit longer to make their pick than some of the other spots on the field.

Shortstop is one of the positions that might have the most top-tier talent with superstar such as Elly De La Cruz, Mookie Betts, and Bobby Witt Jr. all potentially being selected in the first round of drafts. That being said, if managers decide to pursue other positions early there are a number of fantasy baseball sleepers at shortstop that could help them fill the void without taking much of a hit.

Here's a closer look at 5 fantasy baseball sleepers at shortstop heading into the 2025 season

#1 - Carlos Correa

It may sound weird to call Carlos Correa a fantasy baseball sleeper for the 2025 season, however, the 30-year-old has not exactly been one of the hottest names for managers to draft. According to Fantasy Pros, Correa has an average draft position of 230, making him a potential bargain in drafts. While health will always be a question, if he can remain on the field, Correa can be a league-winning talent.

#2 - Masyn Winn

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Masyn Winn could be a popular fantasy baseball sleeper for managers later in drafts. Winn does not excel in any one department, however, he can contribute across the board thanks to his home run power and ability to swipe bases. Depending on when you take him, you could do much worse at the position this upcoming season.

#3 - Jacob Wilson

It will be interesting to see what the Athletics do in their first season in Sacremento, especially when it comes to top prospect Jacob Wilson. Although Wilson might be more of a last-pick flier at this point of the spring, his ability to rack up hits makes him a specialist in a few categories. He might not add anything in terms of home run power, but he could contribute in a similar fashion as Luis Arraez.

#4 - Luisangel Acuna

Sometimes greatness runs in the family. If Luisangel Acuna can crack the New York Mets starting lineup, he has all of the tools to be an impact player like his brother Ronald Acuna Jr. While he may not have to power upside of his brother, he could be a major contributor in stolen bases and still add double-digit homers.

#5 - Bo Bichette

Is Bo Bichette really a fantasy baseball sleeper this year? Once one of the best at the position from an offensive standpoint, the Toronto Blue Jays star had a dreadful season in 2024. Given his well-documented struggles last season, he may be off some managers' radars complete, which could allow others to snag him later in drafts. Don't sleep on a player after one poor season.

