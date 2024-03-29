Fantasy Baseball Start/Sit Week Two: Target Tanner Houck, Fade Byron Buxton

The 2024 fantasy baseball season is already upon us, with a number of surprise performances already dominating the headlines. A two-run home game from Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Martini, as well as a hamstring injury to Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele, are two of the biggest takeaways so far.

That being said, the ebbs and flows of the fantasy baseball season are one of the main reasons why it is such a beloved game among fans. While fantasy can be completely unpredictable at times, managers can do their best to prepare for the best outcomes for their players. Here's a closer look at some of the best and worst options

Fantasy Baseball Week Two Starts

Must start

One of the most intriguing pitchers entering week two of fantasy baseball may not be a household name, however, he could be an ideal target for managers. This player is Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox, who is slated to face off against two of the best matchups in the MLB.

"Alex Cora announces that both Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck will be in the rotation to start the season. Via @alexspeier ." - @tylermilliken_

The Boston Red Sox starter is currently in line to face the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels. If this remains the case heading into the week, Houck could be an attractive target for managers looking to get an advantage over the competition.

DFS picks for Week 2:

Some players worth monitoring when it comes to DFS include Triston McKenzie (Cleveland Guardians), Tyler O'Neill (Boston Red Sox), and Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles).

Fantasy Baseball Week Two Sits

Must Sit

When it comes to deciding which players are best left off their roster, or at least fading, the key is to look at their schedule. For week two, one of the players I am considering avoiding is Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.

"I need Byron Buxton to stay healthy! Because I love baseball #OpeningDay" - @LordBryon4

Once viewed as one of the league's next superstars, injuries have slowed Byron Buxton down in recent years. Buxton and the Twins will face off against the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers, which could pose problems for the veteran outfielder. He is best left out of lineups if possible.

DFS picks to avoid in week 2

Some players worth fading in DFS lineups in week 2 could be Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees), Emerson Hancock (Seattle Mariners), and Dane Dunning (Texas Rangers).

