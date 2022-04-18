Fantasy Baseball: Top 5 breakout candidates for the 2022 MLB season 

Now that the 2022 MLB season is gearing into full swing, the hardcore fans among us will be watching their fantasy baseball prospects for the season ahead.

Let's take a look at what the experts are saying about who's who in baseball this season. From pitching to batting, keep reading to find out who you absolutely must add to your fantasy baseball squad this season.

Top 5 MLB players to add to your fantasy team in 2022

#5 Gerrit Cole

If you're looking to add longevity to your fantasy lineup, then Gerrit Cole is your man. Pitching for the New York Yankees last season, Cole had two complete games and one shutout in both of the previous two seasons. In a full MLB season, he always pitches around the 200 innings mark. In 2022, he will look to do the same. Gerrit Cole is a lethal addition to any fantasy baseball team.

Gerrit Cole led the MLB in complete games last season

#4 Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper is playing a big season for himself personally. The defending MVP and Silver Slugger signed a massive $330 million, 13-year contract. The Philadelphia Pillies, who have not made the playoffs since 2011, will be relying on him. Fantasy fans can expect around 40 home runs and 90 RBIs for Harper this season. He is also a fiend for extra base hits. He led the MLB in doubles last season with 42.

#3 Jose Ramirez

Perhaps the best kept secret of the league this year is Jose Ramirez. Ramirez already has three home runs and 15 RBIs in 35 at-bats, good enough for a .457 batting average.

José Ramírez recorded his 1000th career hit on Friday.

"José Ramírez recorded his 1000th career hit on Friday." - @ Cleveland Guardians

Fantasy players who scoop up Ramirez will be treated to a versatile fielder who scores a lot of runs, gets on base, and puts in quality at-bats.

#2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Taking after his father and namesake, Guerrero has busted headlong into the MLB since his debut in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays. The defending home run leader is up for a contract extension at the end of the season, and if he keeps up the numbers, it will be massive.

Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s first homer of the year measured at 467 feet



Zero doubt where this one was heading. Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s first homer of the year measured at 467 feet https://t.co/LRmXDixCV3

"Zero doubt where this one was heading. Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s first homer of the year measured at 467 feet" - @Ben Nicholson-Smith

Guerrero will add firepower to any fantasy team. The 23-year-old already has five home runs in just 10 games this season.

#1 Trea Turner

Any fantasy baseball manager will tell you it's about getting on base. That is exactly what former first-round draft pick Trea Turner does. He hit .328 last year and .335 the year before. In 2021, he led the MLB in total bases with 319. Now that Turner now features on the stacked LA Dodgers lineup, he is expected to take even more bases and score even more runs.

Here's our list of players to get on your fantasy baseball team in 2022. Think we missed anyone? Let us know in the comments section below.

