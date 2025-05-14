Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups Week 8 featuring Hunter Goodman and Michael Wacha

The fantasy baseball waiver wire is loaded with underrated players who could contribute to teams right now. Some of these players might not be household names but they are contributing in multiple fantasy categories, making them worthy of a pick up as week 8 of the fantasy season kicks off.

There is no guarantee that some of the players that are available on the fantasy baseball waiver wire will retain their value for the forseeable future, however, sometimes riding the hot hand is the best strategy. From steady veteran pitchers to hitters with multi-position eligibility, there are plenty of intriguing names on the fantasy baseball waiver wire this week,

Here's a closer look at some interesting players to add off the fantasy baseball waiver wire in week 8

#1 - Hunter Goodman

The Colorado Rockies have been arguably the worst team in baseball, however that does not mean that there isn't value to be found in fantasy baseball leagues. One such player is Hunter Goodman, who is eligible at catcher and outfielder in ESPN leagues.

Goodman has been one of the few bright spots for the Rockies this season, posting a .294 batting average with 6 home runs and 24 RBI. He might not be a powerhouse, however his positional versatility only adds to his value.

#2 - Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore has been a popular breakout candidate for several years, however, it is finally all coming together for the 25-year-old southpaw. Given the injuries to a number of significant starting pitchers, managers could certainly look to the St. Louis Cardinals breakout star on the fantasy baseball waiver wire while he is still widely available.

#3 - Kyle Stowers

Like Hunter Goodman above, Kyle Stowers has been a tremendous contributor for the Miami Marlins this year. After coming over from the Baltimore Orioles last season, Stowers has made the most of his opportunity, launching his 8th home run of the season on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old might be limited in terms of stolen bases, however, he has been a steady contributor across the board in several statistical categories. It remains to be seen if he can become a long-term option for fantasy managers, however, he is worth gambling on right now.

#4 - Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha is never the most exciting name when it comes to the fantasy baseball wavier wire, however the veteran starter has always been a consistent, steady contributor when he is healthy. The former All-Star has posted an impressive 2.96 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 51.2 innings of work. Wacha is a innings eater who has been successful keeping runs off the board.

