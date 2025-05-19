Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups Week 9 featuring Will Benson and Logan Henderson

Finding the right player on the waiver wire at the right time can make all of the difference in fantasy baseball leagues. While not every player that is added off the waiver wire is going to have the same shelf life of effectiveness, sometimes fantasy can be as easy as riding the hot hand.

Although it is still early in the 2025 MLB season, teams have already been dealing with a number of different injuries, which has impacted fantasy baseball managers everywhere. While some of this week's top names on the waiver wire might simply be red-hot players, others could be viewed as legitimate injury replacements for stars hitting the IL.

Here's a closer look at several interesting names on the fantasy baseball waiver wire this week

#1 - Logan Henderson

Logan Henderson might be the ideal replacement on the waiver wire given the fact that he plays for the injury-riddled Milwaukee Brewers. While it remains to be seen how long Henderson might stick around the Brewers' rotation, however, he has been impressive in two starts this season.

Through 11.0 innings of work this year, Henderson has allowed only 3 runs but managed to rack up 16 strikeouts in those innings. If the 23-year-old can remain in the rotation, he could be a long-term option for fantasy baseball managers looking for pitching help.

#2 - Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd has been a popular streaming option in fantasy baseball for years now and that might be his ceiling yet again this season. That being said, Boyd has been stellar for the Chicago Cubs this season and could be a solid addition off the waiver wire for the time being. His upside might be limited but his effectiveness could be worthwhile as long as he remains on a hot streak.

#3 - Will Benson

There might not be any hotter hitter in baseball right now than Will Benson. The Cincinnati Reds outfielder has been scorching at the plate, hitting 5 home runs in his last 4 games. It's worth mentioning that those are his only 5 home runs this season, however, the fact that he has only appeared in 9 games this year suggest that he is a must-add while the good times continue to roll.

#4 - Kyle Stowers

Kyle Stowers remains under-rostered in fantasy baseball leagues despite being arguably the best player on the Miami Marlins this year. The former top prospect of the Baltimore Orioles is enjoying a true breakout season for the Marlins, posting a .305 batting average with a career-high 10 home runs and 30 RBI. He is a must-add batter in every format right now.

