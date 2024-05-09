Fantasy Outlook: 3 must-add players in baseball leagues right now

The fantasy baseball season is moving along and many managers will already be tinkering with their rosters. From trades to waiver wire pickups, transactions throughout the season can be the difference between winning and losing. When it comes to must-add players, it is easy to state star players, however, ownership percentage in leagues must always be taken into consideration.

One of the hottest names on fantasy baseball waiver wires this week is likely Paul Skenes, who has earned his promotion to the MLB. The Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect is slated to make his major league debut this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. Skenes has either been stashed or already claimed by teams, as on ESPN, he is currently owned in 60% of leagues.

Instead of chasing players who are claimed in a majority of fantasy baseball leagues, managers can get creative by adding valuable players who may be available. Depending on team needs there are a number of intriguing players that should be rostered in fantasy baseball leagues.

Here's a closer look at 3 must-add players in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Nathaniel Lowe

There is a legitimate argument to be made that Nathaniel Lowe is one of the most underrated players in the MLB. Since returning from injury, the Texas Rangers slugger has done nothing but get on base. The 28-year-old has been an on-base force for one of the most stacked lineups in baseball.

"Nathaniel Lowe's 4-hit game leads the way for the @Rangers in a big win!" - @MLB

Lowe is currently only owned in 27.9% of ESPN leagues, something that needs to change. So far this season, the Rangers veteran has posted an impressive .328 batting average with 12 runs scored, 10 RBIs, and a .885 OPS. Although he only has a single home run, that is something that will likely change sooner rather than later.

#2 - Taj Bradley

After missing the start to the season, the Tampa Bay Rays have activated pitcher Taj Bradley from the IL. The 23-year-old is slated to make his 2024 debut this coming weekend and is not expected to have an innings limitations. The fact that he has built himself up to 94 pitches in the minors is a positive for fantasy baseball managers who may have been uncertain until now.

"Taj Bradley has completed his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Bulls & activated by @RaysBaseball His numbers in his 2 starts with us were, um, pretty good" - @DurhamBulls

Although Taj Bradley finished last season with a 5.59 ERA, he proved to be an effective strikeout artist, who could help managers in a number of categories. With Ryan Pepiot being placed on the IL, Bradley's importance to the Rays only grows.

#3 - Ryan Mountcastle

A key member of one of baseball's most potent lineups, Ryan Mountcastle is widely available in fantasy leagues. The hard-hitting first baseman has been solid this season, posting a .277 batting average with 20 runs scored, 6 home runs, and 18 RBIs. At only 39.7 ownership percentage, the Baltimore Orioles star needs to be picked up while he is still available.

