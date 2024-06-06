Fantasy Outlook: 3 must-add players in baseball leagues right now feat. Nolan Gorman

The fantasy baseball season continues to roll along as the summer months are now here. By now, team managers already have a good idea about their current squads. They are likely aware of where they may need to upgrade, and where they may have expendable pieces.

Although it may be difficult to pull off a game-changing trade at this point of the season, there are a number of intriguing players on the waiver wire. When it comes to fantasy baseball leagues, picking up free agent players at the right time can be the difference between a winning or losing season.

Given the wide array of injuries so far this season, managers may have been forced to stream a variety of players, however, there are certain free agents who could be long-term solutions.

Here's a closer look at 3 must-add players in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman is one of the hottest hitters in the MLB right now and is an absolute must-add for fantasy managers. The hard-hitting St. Louis Cardinals infielder has been scorching at the plate lately and needs to be rostered in nearly every league. Over his last 5 games, Gorman has racked up 7 hits, 4 home runs, and 6 RBIs.

"Nolan Gorman is... THE. HOTTEST. HITTER. ON. THE. PLANET" - @Cardinals

While he may not be an elite source of batting average, his ability to rack home runs and other counting numbers makes him appealing. The St. Louis Cardinals are loaded with talented players, so landing a piece of that lineup is never a bad idea.

#2 - Davis Schneider

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most disappointing teams so far this season, as many expected them to push for the postseason. Even though the team has struggled, utilityman Davis Schneider has arguably been the team's best hitter. His positional versatility and ability to contribute across multiple categories make Schneider an intriguing addition to fantasy rosters.

#3 - Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron has been getting plenty of attention lately given the fact that he is one of the few pitchers in MLB throwing the Knuckleball. The San Diego Padres starter has not only been impressive with his pitch type but also his effectiveness on the mound. Over his last 4 starts, Waldron has thrown 24.0 innings allowing only 4 earned runs and racking up 29 strikeouts.

"Matt Waldron's Knuckleball doesn't look real" - @PitchingNinja

