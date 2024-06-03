Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Week 11 featuring Yimi Garcia and Miguel Andujar

Fantasy baseball managers are entering yet another week of the season after even more notable storylines occurred. Injuries, slumps, and hot-streaks have made the waiver wire an intriguing place to be as managers look to make a push for the postseason.

Although there is plenty of time remaining in the fantasy baseball season, notable additions from the waiver wire could be the difference between success and failure. There have been a number of player who have already emerged this season who may not have been drafted at all at the beginning of the season.

Mason Miller, Brent Rooker, and Kirby Yates have been incredibly helpful additions to teams this season. Scouring the waiver wire for the right player can affect fantasy teams for the remainder of the year.

Here's a closer look at some notable waiver-wire players to add on fantasy baseball rosters

Yimi Garcia

It's been a disappointing season for the Toronto Blue Jays so far. After being swept in the postseason last year, expectations were high entering the new campaign with the hopes of redeeming themselves. Instead, the Blue Jays find themselves last in the AL East with a 28-30 record.

One of the team's underperformers this year has been Jordan Romano. The veteran closer has been as unreliable as it comes. The Blue Jays placed the struggling relief pitcher on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation. Enter Yimi Garcia, who is the most likely candidate to take over the club's closing role.

Expand Tweet

"Yimi García, Jhan Durán, Luis Ortiz cerrando juegos en #MLB de @aguilascibaenas" - @AguilaPica

The potential role change drastically changes Yimi Garcia's value in fantasy baseball leagues. Garcia recorded a save against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, his 3rd of the year. For managers looking for saves, Garcia is a must-add player right now.

Miguel Andujar

Miguel Andujar is a name that might be familiar to many baseball fans given his stint with the New York Yankees. After falling out of favor with the Yankees, Andujar spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates but was unable to re-establish himself as an MLB slugger.

Now, it appears that Miguel Andujar is back. The veteran outfielder has found himself a new home with the Oakland Athletics, and although he has only played in 8 games, he has been tremendous. Through 8 games with the A's, Andujar has posted a .394 batting average with 6 runs scored, 12 RBIs, and a pair of home runs.

Expand Tweet

"Miguel Andújar goes deep and then A's have put up six runs against Chris Sale (via @Athletics)" - @MLBONFOX

It remains to be seen if this will continue for Andujar for the rest of the fantasy baseball season, however, managers should look to ride the hot hand while they can. During the best season of his career, Andujar racked up 29 home runs and 92 RBIs, along with a .297 batting average. If he can stay anywhere near that level for the remainder of the season, he could be a massive addition for managers.

