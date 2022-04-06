"If the Astros were the only team doing it, then yeah, give it back" - Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale shares a shocking statement, believes Houston Astros weren't the only ones cheating in 2017

Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale opened up about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. The pitcher was speaking on "The Greg Hill Show" when he gave his two cents:

"If the Astros were the only team doing it, then yeah, give it back, take it back. I know, for a fact, they weren't." - Chris Sale

Sale's opinion on this scandal may have been unpopular three or four years ago, but many experts around have eluded to sign-stealing being prevalent across the league. Even though this scandal happened in 2017, there has still been a lot of discussion about it across baseball. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was being pressured to take away the Astros' title, but he chose not to.

Chris Sale's MLB career

Chris Sale will be entering his fifth season with the Red Sox. He started his career with the Chicago White Sox and played there from 2010-2016. He was traded to the Red Sox in 2017 and finished his first season in Boston with a 17-8 record and 2.90 ERA.

Sale played well in the 2018 season, too, and was named to his seventh All-Star team. In late July, he suffered a shoulder injury and went on the disabled list. That injury was the first of many injuries Sale has faced on the Red Sox.

Even though Chris Sale had an injury history, he was given a five-year, $145 million contract extension in 2019. He started that season 0-4 and finished with a 6-11 record before being disactived in mid-August. The year 2019 was a frustrating one for Sale, as he finished with a 4.40 ERA.

Sale decided to completely forego the 2020 season and underwent Tommy John surgery. He missed most of the 2021 season because he was recovering from the surgery. He was activated in August of last year and ended up pitching in a handful of starts. He finished with a 5-1 record and 3.16 ERA.

If you thought Chris Sales' injury troubles were over now, you would be wrong. On March 4, Sale was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture.

It just seems like Sale cannot catch a break and is destined to be injured.

