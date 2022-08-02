“Feel really bad for Joey” “Not playing for the Yankees is doing a public service to America” - MLB Twitter gangs up on Yankees fans for making Joey Gallo feel like a 'piece of s**t'

Although the New York Yankees are the best team in baseball this season, one of the fans' main focus was Joey Gallo's poor performance. Gallo came to the Yankees via a trade with the Texas Rangers at last year's trade deadline. He was expected to do great things in New York. However, his days in the pinstripes have just been sad.

The Yankees made moves ahead of this year's trade deadline to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. With this, it is all but certain that Joey Gallo will be off the Yankees roster very soon. Since everyone knows it, he was interviewed about his experience as a New York Yankee.

When asked about the trade deadline, Gallo said he is ready to clean out his Manhattan apartment. He was then asked how Yankee fans treat him in the streets, to which he responded, "I don't go out in the streets...I really don't wanna show my face around here." No matter how bad Gallo has been this season, it is heartbreaking to hear something like this.

New York Yankees fans have basically run him out of town. Yankees fans are often regarded as the most ruthless fans in Major League Baseball for just this sort of behavior.

Fans of other MLB teams on Twitter came out in support of Gallo. Many argued that the fans were being too hard on him, and he did not deserve this kind of hate.

levert szn @levert_szn @CalicoJoeMLB @Jared_Carrabis no clown. i’m a yankee fan and what the fanbase has done to him is fucking despicable. they had one of the best first half’s in baseball history and all they focus on was Joey Gallo. It was disgusting being at a game where they were winning and they still booed him as he hits 9th @CalicoJoeMLB @Jared_Carrabis no clown. i’m a yankee fan and what the fanbase has done to him is fucking despicable. they had one of the best first half’s in baseball history and all they focus on was Joey Gallo. It was disgusting being at a game where they were winning and they still booed him as he hits 9th

A.I @aiyouknowme_ @Jared_Carrabis Pathetic organization top to bottom and even more pathetic fan base. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. @Jared_Carrabis Pathetic organization top to bottom and even more pathetic fan base. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves.

Others, including many Yankees fans, said that Gallo deserves the hate and that he cannot handle the pressure.

Johnny Ziz @johnny_ziz @Jared_Carrabis New York ain’t for the soft. Joey Gallo just isn’t a guy. Guy belongs in a small market team where they don’t care about winning @JoeyGallo24 @Jared_Carrabis New York ain’t for the soft. Joey Gallo just isn’t a guy. Guy belongs in a small market team where they don’t care about winning @JoeyGallo24

Christopher Paul Disrespecter @g_clark_sporto @Jared_Carrabis Some dudes aren’t built for pinstripes. I wish Joey the best moving forward but he wasn’t good at any aspect of the game while in New York. @Jared_Carrabis Some dudes aren’t built for pinstripes. I wish Joey the best moving forward but he wasn’t good at any aspect of the game while in New York.

New York is perhaps the hardest city to play in with the media and the fans.

The Joey Gallo experiment did not work for the pinstripes

The Joey Gallo experiment for the New York Yankees has been an absolute nightmare. In 140 total games played with the Yankees (2021-22), Gallo has an abysmal .159 batting average. Last season, Gallo's poor average was okay because he had 13 home runs in just 58 games. However, now his performance is not MLB-acceptable.

Through 82 games played this season, Joey Gallo has just 37 hits, and 12 home runs. He also has 106 strikeouts through 233 at-bats, meaning he strikes out almost half the time. Gallo also has fewer hits than Aaron Judge has home runs.

Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB @Jared_Carrabis *don’t play for the Yankees if you are going to hit .159 and have as many hits as Judge HR on the year @Jared_Carrabis *don’t play for the Yankees if you are going to hit .159 and have as many hits as Judge HR on the year

Joey Gallo simply did not work out for the pinstripes. Hopefully, he can make it work someplace else, because he has shown great potential in the past.

