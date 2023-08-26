Fernando Tatis Jr. ran onto the field at Chase Field while wearing specially made pink and white Jordan 1 sneakers. The cleats, worn on Tatis' first game back from a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, were known for being the color he wore to honor his mother and were an extension of the superstar's well-known flamboyant style.

Tatis has been observed wearing 13 different styles of bespoke cleats since that game against the Diamondbacks on April 20. There was the set of trainers he wore in Chicago that were black, white, and red as a tribute to the ones Michael Jordan wore during his first season with the Bulls. Fernando Tatis Jr. admits that his distinctive cleats were essential to his outstanding performance.

He said, “I feel like when you look good, you play good."

The off-white City Connects with Tatis' name, birth year, and hometown imprinted on the side are a vibrant blend of pink, mint green, and neon yellow. The Dior-inspired pair parodies the Dior and Nike partnership and is a play on a trainer that retails for more than $15,000 on the secondary market.

Statistics for Fernando Tatis Jr. in MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. primarily plays as a shortstop and right field for the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball (MLB). He is a versatile player. Notably, Fernando Tatis Sr., who was also an MLB player in the past, is his father.

Tatis Jr. made his MLB debut in 2019, won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and was selected as an All-Star in 2021. He then missed the 2022 season due to an injury and a PED suspension. On August 12, 2022, Tatis received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the anabolic drug Clostebol. He stated that his antifungal medication was to blame, stating that he neglected to check it for steroids.

Due to a failed drug test in 2022, Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for the first 20 games of the 2023 season. While playing for the Padres' Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas in 2023, Tatis had 17 hits and 15 RBIs in 33 at-bats, including a game with three home runs and eight RBIs on April 13, 2023.