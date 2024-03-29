Fernando Tatis Jr. pays tribute to late Padres owner Peter Seidler with remarkable cleat display

Fernando Tatis Jr. is known as one of the flashiest young players in the game of baseball. However, the slugger recently showed respect to one of his organization's most venerated individuals.

Businessman Peter Seidler, who acquired a majority stake in the San Diego Padres in 2020, passed away last November at the age of 63. Regarded as a visionary owner, Seidler is credited for increasing the team's payroll, and greenlighting the acquisition of many talented and expensive stars like Tatis Jr.

"Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Jordan cleats for #OpeningDay pay tribute to former Padres owner Peter Seidler" - MLB

Seidler was honored at PETCO Park ahead of the Padres' home opener against the San Francisco Giants. However, Fernando Tatis Jr., true to his famed stylish form, took things a step further. The Dominican took to the field clad in gold-tinted Nike Air Jordan 1 cleats that featured a depiction of the team's late owner, inscribed with the words "I believe."

Upon his death, Peter Seidler's family and estate acquired ownership of the San Diego Padres. However, after fielding MLB's third-highest payroll last season, the Friars were forced to cut costs. This resulted in big names like Juan Soto and 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell departing the team.

The son of former MLB third baseman Fernando Tatis Sr, the 25-year-old Tatis Jr. missed the entirety of the 2022 season on account of injuries coupled with a PED suspension. Last year, upon his return to action, the outfielder connected for a slashline of .257/.322/.449 alongside 25 home runs and 78 RBIs.

"Fernando Tatis is a freak athlete. He’s an elite defender anywhere you put him on the diamond" - Padres Nation

Fernando Tatis Jr. owes his home on Padres to late Peter Seidler

Under the administration of the free-spending Seidler, Fernando Tatis Jr. inked a franchise-record 14-year, $340 million deal with the Padres in 2021. At the time, the deal took many pundits aback for the high degree of faith that it placed in one young player. However, Tatis understands, telling Yahoo News:

“It’s part of our story; he’s part of my story. The guy was with me, holding my back in my darkest moment and cheering me the most when I was in the highest. Everything we’re doing this season is for Peter, and for the years to come, too.”

Set to remain a member of the team until the 2030s, perhaps Tatis will carry on Peter Seidler's legacy to the highest eschelons of MLB competition in the near future.

