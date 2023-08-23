Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres' right fielder, is known for his love of sneakers. Whether it's before or after games, the MLB All-Star always makes a statement with his choice of footwear. Tatis, who missed the entire previous season, is now back on the field and has been spotted wearing various sneakers during games. In a recent game, he sported a pair of Dragon Ball Z Jordan cleats.

Toei Animation created the Japanese anime television program Dragon Ball Z. It is the follow-up to the 1986 Dragon Ball anime series. It adapts the final 325 chapters of the original Dragon Ball manga series written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama.

It is a part of the Dragon Ball media brand. The series aired on Fuji TV in Japan from April 1989 to January 1996. It was later dubbed for international release in at least 81 countries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With his 'Dragon Ball Super' themed Jordan cleats, Tatis Jr. wins over a lot of fans.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Fernando Tatis Jr. MLB statistics

Fernando Tatis Jr. was born on January 2, 1999, in the Dominican Republic. He is a versatile player who primarily plays shortstop and right field for the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball (MLB). Notably, his father is Fernando Tatis Sr., who is a former MLB player as well.

Before missing the 2022 season due to an injury and a PED ban, Tatis Jr. made his MLB debut in 2019, won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and was chosen an All-Star in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Tatis was given an 80-game ban on 12 August 2022 after testing positive for the anabolic steroid Clostebol. He claimed this resulted from his fungal medicine but did not examine it for steroids. That allegation was met with skepticism.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for the first 20 games of the 2023 season due to a failed drug test in 2022. Tatis had 17 hits and 15 RBIs in 33 at-bats in 2023 while playing for the Padres' Triple-A club El Paso Chihuahuas, including a three-home run and eight RBI games on April 13, 2023.