"For them to choose me is incredible" - When Aaron Judge reflected on God’s endless love in bringing him to his adoptive parents

Two days after Aaron Judge was born, he was adopted on April 27, 1992, by Patty and Wayne, who had adopted his older brother John in 1985. The adoption services through which Judge was taken have been discreet about his biological parents.
Both Patty and Wayne chose not to tell Judge about it until he was about age 10 or 11 when the Yankees star started to see noticeable differences in the way he looked. That's when Patty and Wayne disclosed that he was adopted.
However, it doesn't bother Judge much, as he feels grateful to god for giving him nice parents. In an interview with the New York Post in March 2015, Judge reflected on God’s love connecting him with his adoptive parents.
"Definitely, his love is incredible — it has no end, you know," Judge said. "And, you know, the position I was in — being adopted by my parents — for them to pick me, choose me, to put me in their lives, it's incredible.
"You know, if you would have told me back then when I was five years old that I'd be in a World Series with the Yankees, be the captain of the Yankees — I probably never would have believed you. But just having His blessings, keeping the faith through good times and bad times — knowing He's always with me — that's definitely helped me get to this position."
Aaron Judge's reaction when he learned he was adopted
The nurture and care Patty and Wayne Judge provided to Aaron Judge reflect today. The adoptive parents might have thought that not disclosing the news of his adoption would protect Judge him from unnecessary stress.
So, when he reached that conclusion, Aaron Judge wasn't bothered much because he believed in the care Patty and Wayne provided. When asked if he felt hurt after he learned that he was adopted, Aaron said (via MLB.com):
"They just kind of told me I was adopted. I was like, 'OK, that's fine with me.' You're still my mom, the only mom I know. You're still my dad, the only dad I know."
For Wayne and Patty, making Aaron a baseball superstar baseball player was never the goal. All they wanted was for him to be a good person.
"His mother and I just wanted him to be a really good person," Wayne told Recordnet in July 10. "But we knew from a very young age, as soon as we put a ball in his hand, that he had a lot of natural talent."
Today, not only has Aaron Judge lived up to become a good person, but he's now the heartbeat of the New York fanbase, who come every night at Yankee Stadium to cheer their captain.