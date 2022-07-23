"Forever" - San Francisco Giants Pitcher Sammy Long pulls out all stops for lady love, proposes mid-air

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sammy Long has won hearts for his wholesome gesture. It's not every day you see a proposal in the sky. Sammy made quite the romantic proposal to his girlfriend.

Long went above and beyond for his lady love, Kendall Mary Geist. He popped the question while flying mid-air above Lake Tahoe in California. After Long displayed such a grand gesture, Kendall had to say, "Yes!"

Kendall took to her Instagram to post snippets of the incredible proposal. In the picture, she is seen wearing a headset and sitting inside a helicopter while Sammy slides the engagement ring onto her finger.

"Forever." - Kendall Geist

Certainly, being in love makes people go the extra length for their partners!

Kendall Geist and Sammy Long have been together since 2015

Kendall Geist and San Francisco Giants pitcher Sammy Long have been in a long-term relationship since 2015. After six years of being with each other, Sammy has finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.

On December 22, 2017, the pair celebrated the second year of their togetherness.

"Sunsets at the beach. ✌🏼yr. anniversary." - Sammy Long

On Kendall's 23rd birthday, Sammy took to his Instagram and posted a lovely picture with a heartwarming caption.

"Get you a girl that would share an air mattress with you for 6 months straight. Forever thankful for all the sacrifices this lady makes for me! Happy 23rd birthday, I love you. ❤️" - Sammy Long

In June 2021, Sammy made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants. Long pitched well in a July 2021 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out two Dodgers players across two scoreless innings. Kendall made sure to encourage her partner and motivate him to progress in his MLB career.

"Keep it up baby." - Kendall Geist

Head-over-heels in love with Sammy, Kendall didn't shy away from openly professing her love. In 2021, the pair went for an exotic vacation to the Bahamas, and Kendall posted a sneak peek on her Instagram.

In the carousel post, the third picture speaks volumes about Kendall and Sammy's equation. Sammy is seen carrying Kendall in his arms with the backdrop of the picturesque ocean.

"Bahamas 2021." - Kendall Geist

Kendall and Sammy's relationship makes MLB fans restore their faith in love. Heartiest congratulations, Sammy & Kendall!

