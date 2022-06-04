"Forgot you was Tony stark bro" - New York Mets owner buys a machine that "replicates delivery of any pitcher," MLB fans share hilarious reactions to Steve Cohen's latest purchase

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has been making headlines recently because of his recent purchase of a high-tech pitching machine. The machine is from Canada, and it can replicate anyone's pitching mechanics.

The machine will "replicate the delivery of any pitcher that is inputted."

Brandon Nimmo: "That's one of the huge differences we have seen from the start. If it's going to help the team succeed, then [Cohen] is willing to do it, so it really doesn't come down to a cost factor."

"The machine will 'replicate the delivery of any pitcher that is inputted.' Brandon Nimmo: 'That’s one of the huge differences we have seen from the start. If it’s going to help the team succeed, then [Cohen] is willing to do it, so it really doesn’t come down to a cost factor.'” - @ SNY Mets

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo had a lot of positives to say about the new machine as well. Since there is also a stigma that Steve Cohen will spend money on anything and everything, Mets fans on Twitter had a lot to say about this purchase.

New York Mets fans on Twitter react to Steve Cohen's newest purchase

"Forgot you was Tony Stark bro" - @ Viewtiful Lance

It is known that Steve Cohen will spend any amount of money to make the New York Mets as good as possible, so maybe he is a real life superhero!

paul sacchi @paulsacchi65 @SNY_Mets How about getting some real pitchers like for your bullpen @SNY_Mets How about getting some real pitchers like for your bullpen

"How about getting some real life pitchers for your bullpen" - @ paul sacchi

Although the New York Mets bullpen has historically underperformed, the bullpen has been solid this year, and closer Edwin Diaz seems to be back to his Seattle Mariners self.

"I wanna see this thing replicate Nestor Cortes' 'Windup' and 'delivery'" - @ george Olsen

No matter how high-tech this pitching machine is, there is absolutely zero chance it can replicate Nestor Cortes. Cortes is unpredictable with his mechanics, so he is one player who can never be reproduced.

Joe Tamburello @TamburelloJoe @SNY_Mets I heard it’s so real, that after two or three times facing a pitcher, he goes on the IL…🤓 @SNY_Mets I heard it’s so real, that after two or three times facing a pitcher, he goes on the IL…🤓

"I heard it's so real, that after two or three times facing a pitcher, he goes on the IL..." @ Joe

Although this Tweet is funny, the harsh reality is that Mets starting pitchers cannot stay healthy this year. Jacob deGrom has yet to pitch this season, and Max Scherzer is still out for another month.

"It's so nice when your dad has money." - @M

Yeah, money can buy some great things. When you have the amount of money Steve Cohen has, however, the word great turns into extravagant, and that is exactly what this pitching machine is.

"Make it pitch like DeGrom and start it tonight!" - @ Urban Wine

Forget robot umpires, we could now have robot pitchers instead! Seriously though, a deGrom robot would probably throw a no-hitter.

cp @cparisi94 @SNY_Mets He should buy Lindor automatic doors @SNY_Mets He should buy Lindor automatic doors

"He should buy Lindor automatic doors" - @cp

This is a good suggestion. Lindor accidentally slammed his finger in his hotel door, and it caused him to sit out his first game of the season for the New York Mets. This might have to be Steve Cohen's next purchase.

