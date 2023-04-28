In 2009 former Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston expressed his dissatisfaction towards former MLB Pitcher Roger Clemens.

Gaston was his manager when he played for the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite bringing in a pair of World Series rings for the club, Gaston was not a fan of Clemens, who he felt had manipulated Jays brass to bring Tim Johnson to the club.

Clemens was unexpectedly honest when he was asked about Clemens before Opening Day in 2009:

"He's an a-----e himself. A complete a-----e," Gaston said with a chuckle. "And I'll say that loud, right in his face. It was all about him. Ain't about nobody else but him.

"When he's pitching, everyone's in the dugout pulling for him, but when he's not pitching he's not in the dugout," Gaston said. "I didn't feel like he supported his teammates as much as he wanted support."

Roger Clemens' MLB Career

Roger Clemens played for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, and the New York Yankees.

Clemens is a 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. Throughout his career, he bagged seven Cy Yound Awards, the most that any pitcher has accrued in MLB history.

Clemens' unique hard-throwing pitching technique was quite intimidating for his fellow players.

Clemens made his MLB debut in 1984 with the Boston Red Sox, where he played for 12 years. He holds an MLB record of striking out 20 hitters in a single game in 1986. He won the American League (AL) Cy Young Award, the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, and the All-Star Game MVP Award.

In 2006, Clemens, along with several other athletes, were caught using PEDs. Clemens' chances of entering the Hall of Fame were dashed by his involvement, and through ten years, he failed to receive the 75% of votes required.

