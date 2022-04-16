"That day, the Sox and the city of Boston became one" - Former Boston Red Sox third baseman remembers the 2013 championship run, claims the World Series brought the team and city together

This one is for you, Boston Red Sox fans. If the day, April 15, does not ring any bells for you, let me jog your memory. If you are a baseball fan, you know it is Jackie Robinson Day (and the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier), but it also is the ninth anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing.

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks had this to say about the Bombing:

Will Middlebrooks @middlebrooks April 15, 2013. A day many of us will never forget. That day, the Sox and the city of Boston became one. A team picked to finish last in the AL East went on to win it all. That season taught me the power of determination and perseverance can overcome anything. #BostonStrong April 15, 2013. A day many of us will never forget. That day, the Sox and the city of Boston became one. A team picked to finish last in the AL East went on to win it all. That season taught me the power of determination and perseverance can overcome anything. #BostonStrong

Who is Will Middlebrooks?

Middlebrooks was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2007 Draft. He made his Major League debut for the Red Sox in 2012 and played for them until 2014. He was not a star player and was used as a utility player. Middlebrooks ended up playing 232 in his three years in Boston.

Middlebrooks was traded to the San Diego Padres before the 2015 season. He only played in 83 games in San Diego and signed a Minor League contract with the Texas Rangers in the offseason.

Middlebrooks played ten games for the Rangers as a September call-up and never made another Major League appearance.

"Keep your head up. Keep your heart strong. Nine years later, on One Boston Day, we're STILL Boston Strong." -@OnlyInBOS

Middlebrooks hit on a critical point in his tweet. The city of Boston was reeling for months from the Boston Marathon Bombing. Bostonians were looking for something good to happen, and that occurred in the form of a Boston Red Sox World Series.

The Red Sox were coming off a disappointing 69-93 record. The 2013 Red Sox went 97-65 and faced the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. They beat the Rays in four games and went up against the Detroit Tigers in the ALCS.

The Red Sox beat the Tigers in six games and went on to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. They beat the Cardinals in six games and gave the people of Boston hope.

