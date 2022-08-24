Former MLB All-Star Kenny Lofton accused of sexual misconduct; allegedly sent inappropriate images to a female co-worker

An ex-employee at an investment company has accused former MLB All-Star Kenny Lofton of exposing a female employee. He allegedly sent explicit pictures of his body to women on Instagram.

Lofton is financially involved with investment and NFT companies Centerblock Asset Management LLC and Proxime Corporation. Brandyn Toney, a co-worker of the accuser, filed the case against Lofton and the businesses. TMZ was able to obtain details.

According to the lawsuit Toney filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Kenny Lofton reportedly sent photographs to several women in private chats on Instagram. Toney claimed that a female employee informed the businesses' attorney of this.

When a female employee claimed she was exposed to photographs of Lofton's genitals, Toney, who served as Centerblock Asset's chief creative officer, reported the incident. He claims he was fired in June and denied payment of his $85,000 salary.

Per TMZ, Toney’s attorney Ronald L. Zambrano said:

“Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work. That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime.

Lofton had been a highly-regarded MLB legend and star from 1991-2007.

Kenny Lofton – six-time MLB All-Star

Lofton spent the majority of his 17-year career with the Cleveland Indians, with one season with the LA Dodgers. He was selected to his first career All-Star Game during the 1994 season. Lofton was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

With the Pirates, Giants, Phillies, Braves, Rangers, Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, Astros, and White Sox, Lofton batted.299/.372/.423.

Lofton was inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame in 2010.

He has had a lucrative post-playing career so far. Lofton owns a television production firm called FilmPool, Inc. He had two cameo appearances: one in 1997 on “The Wayans Bros.” and one in 2004 on “George Lopez.” The song "What If" was co-written by Lofton.

Lofton earned a spot in the 2008 American Century Celebrity Golf Classic. During his baseball days, he played golf during the off-season. The Indians hired Lofton as their base running and outfield work coach for the 2011 Spring Training season.

